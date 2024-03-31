Kevin Harvick names NASCAR veteran as his top pick to win the Richmond Cup Series race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway, the 2014 Cup Series champion and former driver Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predicted the race winner.

On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick explored a detailed analysis of the drivers he believes could finish well in the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday (Mar. 31). The former driver-turned-commentator also revealed his top picks to win the Richmond Cup race.

According to Kevin Harvick, the Richmon Cup race will be a good opportunity for drivers like Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch to have a solid performance and end the race well.

Harvick also pointed out Brad Keselowski’s past success, highlighting the potential for him and his teammate, Chris Buescher, to perform well in the race.

“I think that, it’s a good opportunity for Austin Dillon. I think it’s a good opportunity for Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, to just have a weekend. Let’s just have a decent weekend. Let’s just finish the race.

"I know Brad, he kind of, with the strategy being flipped earlier in the year, got a decent finish. They didn’t run there, but I think this is a place that they, him and Chris Buescher can run well,” Harvick said as quoted by On3.com.

Despite these considerations, Harvick picked NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. as a strong contender to shine at Richmond Raceway.

“Chris Buescher’s starting his 300th race this weekend. Last guy to win on their 300th race? Brad Keselowski. I think my pick is going to be Martin Truex,” Harvick added.

Why is Kevin Harvick’s top pick favorite to win at Richmond Raceway?

Chris Buescher emerged victorious in NASCAR’s last trip at Richmond in July 2023, but Harvick picked Truex Jr. because of his strong track record at the track and his recent form in the season.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has made an impressive return to form this season following a rough ending to his 2023 campaign.

He's atop the points table after six races and finished seventh at Richmond last July, which is enough to consider him as a top contender to win at the 0.75-mile short track when the green flag waves on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. qualified seventh during Saturday’s qualifying race at Richmond Raceway for the main event, the Toyota Owners 400.