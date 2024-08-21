Kevin Harvick picks 23XI Racing driver as favorite to win the 2024 Daytona summer race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the second and final time this season, NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predicted the winner for this weekend’s race. Harvick went with 23XI Racing driver to pick up his first win of the season in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

On his eponymous “Happy Hour” podcast, Harvick shared a detailed analysis of the driver he believes would be a strong contender to win at the Daytona summer race on Saturday (August 24).

According to Kevin Harvick, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is going to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. Harvick believes that historic Daytona track could be favorable for him, potentially giving him an opportunity to take the checkered flag.

Trending

Revealing his top pick for Coke Zero Sugar 400, Harvick said:

“Bubba Wallace. I just, you know, they ran well enough today at Michigan to be able to put themselves in the conversation, but I love where he's at mentally. I just love his space right now and just the things that he's doing and the way that they've come back from the break and performed. And I think Daytona is a good track for him.”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Kyle Busch as her favorite to end his winless streak at Daytona.

“I'm going Kyle Busch. I said this a couple weeks ago. It's hard for me to imagine a postseason without Kyle Busch being in it. That just doesn't seem right to me. I hope that maybe they can get a nice little walk off win there in Daytona,” Kaitlyn said.

While Mamba Smith, picked Austin Dillon to win this week, saying:

“Give me Austin Dillon and the three at Daytona because I want the chaos oh it’d be amazing.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Daytona International Speedway?

Bubba Wallace has had a good track record at the Daytona International Speedway. The #23 Toyota driver has had nine top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 11.1 in 21 starts.

Expand Tweet

Coming to his performance this season, Wallace has five top-5s and nine top-10s, including runner-up finish at All-Star Race. He is 17th in the Cup Series points table, one point behind Ross Chastain for the final payoff spot.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday (August 24) at 7:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback