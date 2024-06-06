Kevin Harvick picks 3 NASCAR drivers primed for victory in 2024 Cup Series race at Sonoma

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for the road course race, former NASCAR Cup champion Kevin Harvick shared his insights and picked his favorite drivers to win this weekend. Harvick went with the three drivers to pick up their first Cup Series win of the season in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

On his own “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, the former driver-turned-commentator explored a detailed analysis of the drivers he believes will have the upper hand to win the Sonoma race on Sunday (June 9).

According to Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Josh Berry, and Ross Chastain, these three will have an advantage to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. Truex Jr. won the previous edition of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Trending

Predicting the Sonoma winner on his podcast, Harvick said:

“You had Truex Jr., Josh Berry. I don't even know who did who the other one was the or who the Chevy was the one that went out there and tested, so those three cars that tested it, and then you had SVG do the will force test for Chevrolet, okay, it might have been Chastain that actually went out there and did the test. I think those guys will have an advantage to get started right off the bat.”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Truex Jr. due to his past success at Sonoma.

“I'm going Martin Trix Jr. . There's a time where this was one of his best racetracks. He was an excellent road course racer. We know he's still looking for that first win of the year. Maybe the all-19 team can relive some of those glory days with the wine sipping and get a victory,” Vincie said.

Expand Tweet

While co-host Mamba Smith believes Justin Haley, William Byron and Chase Briscoe will have a short to win this week.

How have Kevin Harvick’s top picks performed at the Sonoma Raceway?

Martin Truex Jr. is the most successful active driver at Sonoma. He has won here four times; three out of his four wins came in the last five races. He also holds six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 16.7 in 17 starts at 1.99-mile course.

Ross Chastain has had a good track record at Sonoma. He has finished P33, P7, P7, and P10 in his four starts at this track.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday (June 9) at 3:30 pm ET.