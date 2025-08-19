Kevin Harvick picks RFK Racing driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Daytona summer race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the regular season, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400, which is set to take place this weekend. He picked an RFK Racing driver to win Saturday’s (August 23) Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the former NASCAR Cup champion turned commentator and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Daytona summer race.

Kevin Harvick picked RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski to win at Daytona International Speedway. He has shown confidence in Keselowski to claim his first win of the season and his playoff berth before heading into the postseason.

“I'm going to go with another guy that needs to get back to victory lane, Brad Keselowski,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Daytona race [59:55].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Chris Buescher to score his first win of the season.

“I'm going with Chris Buescher. I'd love to see it. We've talked about the strength of the Fords. We know he can be good there. He is currently below the line. So, if he could do it.” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Kyle Busch to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm picking Kyle Busch. I want the #48 to be in the playoffs. There's a way for them to be there and them not in. I'm sorry. But I'm picking Kyle Busch. I think I want Kyle Busch to win so bad. I don't know if I've ever wanted someone to win so bad as I do for the aid of Kyle Busch.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Daytona?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Brad Keselowski, has decent stats at Daytona’s 2.5-mile-long track. In 39 starts at this track, he has two wins, seven top-fives, and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 20.

After 25 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #6 RFK Racing Ford has managed to score only four top-five and eight top-10 finishes and led 156 laps with an average finish of 20.2. He’s currently ranked 19th in the Cup Series points table and has had a total of 496 points.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Daytona International Speedway. Watch the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on NBC Sports at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Daytona race radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

