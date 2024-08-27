Kevin Harvick picks Rick Hendrick’s star as favorite to win last 2024 NASCAR regular season race at Darlington

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predicted the winner for the final race of the regular season before the playoffs. Harvick went with Rick Hendrick’s star driver to win Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

On his eponymous “Happy Hour” podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion shared a detailed analysis of the driver he believes would be a strong contender to win at the Darlington fall race on Sunday (September 1).

Kevin Harvick picked William Byron to win the Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. According to Harvick, the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver, who dominated the first half of the season, is on a path to get back on his winning ways.

Picking Byron as his favorite to win the final race of the regular season at Darlington, Harvick said:

“As we look back at the beginning of the season and some of the cars that that had we thought were dominant when you look at the Hendrick cars you look at the #5 you look at the #24. I'm going to go with William Byron.”

“I think he's been battling through some things since his injury or his wreck, and I think that those guys are starting to get their feet back on the ground. I like the way that they ran at Michigan, so I'm going to say Willie be gets it back on track.”

William Byron has had success at Darlington. He has collected one win, four top-five finishes, and six top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 14.8 in 12 starts at “The Lady in Black.”

Coming to his performance this season, Byron has claimed three wins, eight top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes. He is fifth in the Cup Series points table with 743 points.

Kevin Harvick’s co-host named a winless driver to win the Darlington race

Kevin Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. as her favorite to win his first race of the season before heading into the playoffs.

“Well, my pick is the guy we talked about earlier Martin Truex Jr. he's been good at Darlington over the years won there twice in the past I just really want to see him win before he hangs it up for like I need to see that guy go to Victory Lane again,” Vincie said.

While Mamba Smith, picked Bubba Wallace, who is currently out of the cut-off line.

“I'm picking Bubba Wallace in the #23 it is this is a walk-off this is like a walk-off home run moment go to Darlington one of the toughest tracks that we go to all year all the elements you got to do it I think he's in the right mindset,” Smith said.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, (September 1) at 6 pm ET.

