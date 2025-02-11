Kevin Harvick puts his bet on former NASCAR champion as favorite to win 2025 Daytona 500

Former NASCAR driver-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predicted the winner for the Daytona 500, which is set to take place this weekend. He's going with the former NASCAR Cup Series champion to win Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

On the recent episode of the “Happy Hour” podcast, Harvick and his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith picked their Daytona 500 best bet on drivers they believe will have strong chances to take home the Harley J. Earl Trophy on Sunday, February 16.

Harvick put all his bets on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, picking him for this year’s Daytona 500. Harvick is confident in Blaney's ability to win this year and believes that the #12 driver has reached a point in his career where he can start winning NASCAR’s mega events consistently.

Picking the 2025 Daytona 500 winner, Harvick said:

“My best bet would probably be Ryan Blaney. I love the speed. I love the enthusiasm. I think he's a good superspeedway racer. He’s proven that through the years. I think it's like we talked earlier. I think it's just time that those marquee races, those marquee moments—I mean, he's going to capitalize on some of those as we go through, you know, capitalize on some of those as we go through; it may not be this year, might be this year.” [45:05]

Kevin Harvick, who is the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, believes that claiming victories in big crown jewel races will take Blaney to another level of superstardom.

“I think he has enough experience now. And I know he's won the championship, but winning those marquee races in those big moments and taking him to that next level of superstar, I just think that time is coming.” Harvick concluded.

Ryan Blaney has never won the Daytona 500. He earned a best finish of runner-up twice (2017 and 2022) in this event. He has the third-best odds of +1200 to win his first 500-mile race.

Kevin Harvick’s co-host predicts Denny Hamlin to win Daytona 500

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, bets on Denny Hamlin to win his fourth Daytona 500 title. He is already a three-time winner (2016, 2019, 2020), the most successful in this event among active drivers. He has second-best odds at +1100 odds.

“I went with a driver we talked about after the clash race weekend that came out of the gate strong, and that was Denny Hamlin had the crew chief change in the off season with Chris Gayle. He is a three-time winner of this race. I think he gets his fourth one on Sunday #11” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Chase Elliott to win his maiden “The Great American Race” on Sunday. Elliott has +1200 odds.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Harvick's and his co-hosts' picks fare at Daytona International Speedway. Watch the season opener on FOX.

