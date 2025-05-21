Kevin Harvick rates NASCAR's All-Star race as "a homerun" despite Michael Waltrip's flag mess up

Kevin Harvick shared his take on the All-Star race and its reception in the NASCAR world. This season's All-Star race took place at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the iconic racetrack that has been home to the exhibition race since 2023.

However, this season's race saw the addition of the 'Promoter's Caution.' This caution in the subject allowed NASCAR to throw a caution without an on-track reason or a cause. It was waved by Michael Waltrip, the former driver, who ended up dropping the flag on the racetrack.

The Promoter's Caution also played a big factor in deciding the outcome of the race, as Joey Logano, despite leading a lot of laps, was eventually passed by Christopher Bell because of his tire advantage. It's worth mentioning that NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck didn't particularly like the way the Promoter's Caution was thrown and what it led to.

Kevin Harvick claimed on his podcast that the new addition by NASCAR worked. He said:

"I think looking back at it, when you look at the promoters caution, not really knowing when it was going to come out, and then you had the All-Star caution at halfway, but it didn't feel gimmicky at all. Other than Michael Waltrip dropping the flag, it didn't feel that gimmicky..... Overall I think it was a home run."

Harvick mentioned that it was 'racy', the place was full of energy with fans who weren't bored 'at any point.'

Having said that, Kevin Harvick pointed out that the manufacturers' challenge felt 'a little bit strange.' He said that it was because it didn't add up and seemed like an afterthought.

Kevin Harvick warned FOX Sports about Michael Waltrip's flag mishap in All-Star race beforehand

During their conversation on the subject of the All-Star race, Kevin Harvick's co-host Mamba Smith raised the subject of Michael Waltrip dropping the caution flag.

Harvick revealed that when he found out that Waltrip would be handling the Promoter's Caution, he made a suggestion to the FOX producer.

"We told producer Chuck that we should tape the flag to Michael's hand or he was going to drop it on the racetrack. And sure enough, it wound up on the racetrack," Harvick said.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver then touched on what the experience of being in the flag stand was like. He said that there's 'nothing better' than being in a flag stand.

"The best part is when they come back around the second time after they take the green and they are full speed. That's a pretty exhilarating situation," he shared.

This prompted Harvick's other co-host, Katelyn Vincie, to wonder if it's hard to hang on to the flag in the stands during a race. Kevin Harvick claimed that it was difficult because of the wind that the cars going by produce on the track.

