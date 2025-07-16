Kevin Harvick reflects on getting his "a** kicked" by son Keelan at Hickory Raceway

Kevin Harvick gave his honest reaction after racing against his 13-year-old son, Keelan Harvick, in a CARS Tour event at Hickory Motor Speedway. The video was posted by Harvick Happy Hour on X.

The CARS Pro Late Model Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway had Keelan Harvick start from pole position and lead 99 of the 100 laps. Kevin Harvick qualified fourth and made a late push to finish in third place.

The race was Keelan’s first win in the series. With this win, he became the only driver to win both a CARS Tour West and East Coast race. In the short clip, Kevin Harvick says,

“Oh, I got my a** kicked.”

“I think it surprises everybody that he’s faster than I am, you and I have talked about it this but I knew this was gonna happen, right? Like it’s just, the kids have speed,” he added.

When the reporter suggested that it looked like a special moment for the family, Kevin agreed, saying it was indeed special. He admitted that Keelan being faster isn’t a surprise and that he had seen this coming. He also recalled a conversation with David Gilliland, who faced a similar experience when his own son, Todd, was 12 and outpaced him in a Late Model Stock car.

“He's out of shape and old, so it’s kind of hard not to [beat him].” – Keelan Harvick after his Hickory win

Keelan Harvick delivered a light-hearted jab at Kevin Harvick after a dominant win in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway. This was the second matchup between the two this year, and once again, it was Keelan who came out victorious.

Speaking to FloRacing in victory lane, Keelan was asked if he expected to win in such dominant fashion. With a grin, he replied,

“Not as bad as this, but like he said, he's out of shape and old. So, it's kind of hard not to.” [1:17]

“It’s really cool to win on the East and West. It's two different series. It's really cool that my dad can be a part of both of them and help just me out as a driver and just coach me through everything,” he had mentioned before in the video.

Keelan Harvick finished over four seconds ahead of Caden Kvapil, with Kevin Harvick coming in third, putting both father and son on the podium. The No. 62, sponsored by HendrickCars.com, is a birthday tribute to Rick Hendrick.

This win locks Keelan into the Pro Late Model feature race at the CARS Tour’s Throwback Classic on August 2. That event offers a $30,000 winner’s prize and will feature top-tier competition. On the same weekend, the Late Model Stocks will compete for a $50,000 payday, highlighting the importance of the upcoming race for young talents like Keelan.

