Kevin Harvick reveals his cautionary message to Connor Zilisch’s dad following Watkins Glen fall

Kevin Harvick shared his exchange with Connor Zilisch's dad on the young driver's recovery. Harvick revealed that he advised the parent to 'make sure he heals correctly' before rushing him into action.Zilisch will miss the upcoming Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. He has undergone collarbone surgery, which can help with his recovery and get him suited up soon.Shane van Gisbergen revealed that he'd gone through a similar ordeal and was back in action two weeks after surgery. By his words, Zilisch would probably be fit for the regular season finale at Portland International Raceway, but Harvick seems to think otherwise.On the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick reflected on Zilisch's recovery and said [31:00 onwards]:&quot;This kid is going to be bullet tough when he is done with all the things that he's had to deal with. Whether it's his back, falling in victory lane, and just learning on the fly and having a bunch of success, Red Bull, Track House, everything that he's got going on, he does a really good job of dealing with [it]. This kid's a stud. He's a winner and he's going to continue to win.&quot;He then recalled his word of caution to Zilisch's dad, adding:&quot;&quot;You got to make sure they take care of him first and not get in a hurry. Make sure he heals correctly because he's going to be a winner when he comes and and gets into that cup car.&quot; I think that the most important thing is to not rush it because you're chasing a regular season points championship or an Xfinity Championship.&quot; Connor Zilisch had already missed a race due to a back injury. He'll have to get another playoff waiver for missing out on the Daytona race. However, the JR Motorsports driver has little cause for worry, since he's currently leading in points and comfortably sits atop the playoff standings.He has 36 playoff points after six wins and 14 top-10s. His closest competitor is his JRM teammate and reigning Xfinity champion, Justin Allgaier, who is 13 points adrift in the playoff standings.The young driver is tipped to replace Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing next year. He was slated to compete in Sunday's(August 10) Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, but his injury ruled him out. He has already made three Cup starts this year and had his best finish recently at 11th in Atlanta.Connor Zilisch pokes fun at himself post-surgeryConnor Zilisch's injury hasn't dampened his spirits. The No.88 Chevy driver shared an image of his hospital bracelet and hilariously pointed out the ironic message it read.&quot;The bracelet I got in the hospital this morning bc of anesthesia. Can’t make this stuff up,&quot; he wrote.Connor Zilisch recently went on The Door Bumper Clear podcast and discussed his painful fall at Watkins Glen. He made a hilarious revelation that his first words after he came to his senses were that 'everyone's going to think I'm a p***y.'