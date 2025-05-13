Kevin Harvick reveals his championship race list as NASCAR moves to Homestead-Miami: "I think it's natural" 

Kevin Harvick revealed his list of venues to host the season finale after NASCAR announced a rotation model for the championship decider, beginning with Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026. Phoenix Raceway will host the season finale this year and will continue to remain in contention for the spot beyond 2026.

NASCAR's decision to return the season finale to Homestead was met with enthusiasm from drivers and fans alike. The fan-favorite 1.5-mile track previously served as the host of the championship decider from 2002 to 2019, before losing the coveted spot to Phoenix Raceway. The latter will host two races next season, with a prominent spot in the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick, who won his Cup Series championship at Homestead in 2014, said Homestead and Phoenix were obvious choices as venues for the season finale. He also named Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway as two tracks he would include in the list of rotating championship venues.

With a majority of teams based around Charlotte, Harvick mentioned that the 1.5-mile oval hosting the season finale would be a big moment for the sport. He added that the weather in Charlotte is usually pleasant in late October and early November. He said on the Happy Hour podcast:

"Going back to Homestead is something that the industry likes. I think being able to know that this championship race is gonna be a rotation. I think it's natural that it goes to Homestead and Phoenix. My list would be Charlotte, Las Vegas to add to that list of rotation."

"I think that Charlotte being in that mix, with our industry being here would be a big moment for the sport. I don't think there's any question that the weather would be just fine [around] last week of October, first week of November. It's a great time to be in North Carolina," Kevin Harvick added.

NASCAR has clarified that superspeedways and road courses won't be considered to host the final race of the season. According to Ben Kennedy, only intermediate ovals and short tracks are being considered for the list of rotating championship venues.

Kevin Harvick suggests nixing All-Star Race in a bold proposition

Ahead of the All-Star Race weekend, Kevin Harvick suggested that the non-points-paying event had run its course and must be discontinued. With the 2025 event featuring a promoter's caution and teams unwilling to enter a "run what you brung race," there isn't any excitement surrounding the event.

Harvick proposed a new format to honor the stars of NASCAR. He suggested combining the pre-season Clash and the All-Star Race into a single event. He added that North Wilkesboro Speedway should host a 400-lap points-paying race, with the entire grid on the track.

"I say we nix All-Star Race. I just think that with all the effort and things that go into it, we can't find a format that everybody likes. I think we should honor our guys, we have to figure out how make the Clash be the Clash and the All-Star Race and make it all work together... I think the All-Star race has run its course," he said on Happy Hour podcast. [30:00 onwards]

Fox analyst Kevin Harvick will wrap up this season's broadcasting duties with the All-Star Race. The CARS Tour co-owner will be in the booth with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the Late Model Stock Car race at North Wilkesboro on FS1.

