NASCAR All-Star race: All the changes you need to know

NASCAR will commence the All-Star Race a week after the Kansas Speedway race this Sunday. The sanctioning body has made changes to some areas of the exhibition race, including the length of the heat races and the addition of a caution.

Since the 2023 season, NASCAR has been hosting the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The non-points-paying event, which was inaugurated in 1985, was previously held at tracks like Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This year, fans can expect a few adjustments that are seemingly meant to enhance the on-track action. NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some of the changes for next week's contest.

"From earlier this week: NASCAR has adjusted the length of the All-Star heat races and added a caution," Crandall wrote.

The report stated that the two heat races will host 75 laps each, translating to a 15-lap increase. In the world of racing, a heat race is a preliminary event that determines the starting lineup in the main stage.

The other change is the so-called Promoter’s Caution. The new rule ensures caution will be thrown in the race, allowing the pack to get back together for side-by-side racing action. However, it must be used before lap 220. If the yellow flag comes out due to an actual on-track incident, the Promoter’s Caution will be disregarded.

NASCAR has been hosting the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 2023 - Source: Imagn

The All-Star Race weekend will kick off on Friday (May 16) with the qualifying session and the Pit Crew Challenge. The following day, the updated heat races will be held. On Sunday (May 18), the top two finishers from the Open and one fan-voted winner will advance to the 250-lap main race.

Eligible drivers for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Some drivers have already locked into the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. These include 2024 and 2025 race winners, past All-Star Race winners who run a full-time schedule, and full-time Cup Series champions.

This means the eligible drivers for the upcoming exhibition race are:

William Byron

Daniel Suarez

Kyle Larson

Christopher Bell

Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott

Tyler Reddick

Brad Keselowski

Joey Logano

Austin Cindric

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Austin Dillon

Harrison Burton

Chase Briscoe

Chris Buescher

Ross Chastain

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Josh Berry

Kyle Busch

The past All-Star Race winners from the list are:

Joey Logano (2016 and 2024)

Denny Hamlin (2015)

Kyle Busch (2017)

Kyle Larson (2019, 2021, 2023)

Chase Elliott (2020)

Ryan Blaney (2022)

Meanwhile, the Cup Series champs are Joey Logano (2018, 2022, and 2024), Ryan Blaney (2023), Kyle Larson (2021), Chase Elliott (2020), Kyle Busch (2015 and 2019), and Brad Keselowski (2012).

Joey Logano is the defending NASCAR All-Star Race winner - Source: Imagn

Josh Berry is a first-timer on the list following his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year. It was his first career victory and 101st for the oldest active team, Wood Brothers Racing.

The All-Star Race will happen at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be FS1's last broadcasting duty of the year before Prime Video takes over in five races, starting in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

