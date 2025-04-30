Kevin Harvick’s adorable post during daughter’s go-karting session features Kyle Larson

As NASCAR returned from an off-week, Kevin Harvick offered fans a glimpse into how he spent time away from the track, with his daughter Piper. The 2014 Cup Series champion shared that she had a 'big day' at the karting circuit.

Piper Harvick may not be competing on Sundays yet, but she's already following in her father’s tire tracks. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver, now a full-time broadcaster, shared updates from their outing on X. Spotted in a vibrant purple-and-pink helmet, the seven-year-old Piper was suited up before hitting the karting circuit.

Kevin Harvick shared a carousel of images accompanying the post on Wednesday, captioned:

"Piper had a big day yesterday! Fun to watch her grow and learn!"

The youngster was driving the #4 kart in one of the photos, which is a nod to her father's famous number during his racing days at Stewart-Haas Racing. Another image showed NASCAR star Kyle Larson at the circuit, watching on with his daughter, Audrey.

Kevin and DeLana Harvick have been vocal about raising grounded children, despite living in the spotlight. Their son, Keelan, competes in legends car racing, and Piper's early interest in karting suggests the racing gene runs strong in the family. But racing is just one part of the Harvick household's lifestyle.

Kevin Harvick with his wife, DeLana, son, Keelan, and daughter, Piper in Avondale, 2023. Source: Getty

During the off-week, the family including, Kevin, DeLana, Keelan and Pipe went turkey hunting. Although they didn't bag any turkeys, Harvick emphasized how the experience was more about quality time outdoors, in a heartfelt segment on the Kevin Harvick Happy Hour podcast:

"So, myself, Keelan, Piper, and DeLana, we all went turkey hunting and we had a great time. Turkeys were a bit stubborn, so we didn't shoot any turkeys, but we did have fun. Piper was up at 5:30 every morning. She slept in the woods. Every time I'd look back, she'd be sawing logs. But, she was a trooper." (36:47 onwards)

He also revealed that his wife, usually not one for roughing it, enjoyed three days of peace and quiet at the farm.

"I treat them like an extra child": Kevin Harvick reflects on Texas Motor Speedway memories

As NASCAR heads to the Texas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick looked back on his dominant record at the 1.5-mile oval.

The Fort Worth speedway is a special place for the former champion not just for wins but for personal milestones. With three Cup Series wins (2017, 2018, 2019) and a staggering 10.4 average finish across 39 starts, Harvick is one of the track's most decorated names.

On the podcast alongside Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, Harvick was asked about his fondest Texas memories. He highlighted his trophies from the Xfinity Series and Truck Series apart from the Cup Series wins.

Kevin Harvick shoots six shooters after winning the AAA Texas 500 at Texas. Source: Imagn

Winners famously receive cowboy hats and six-shooters for poles and winning races at Texas, and Harvick is fiercely protective of them.

"I've got a ton of those cowboy hats upstairs. We've got stacks... I have some (six shooters). I got a shotgun, for the pole. So I've got all that... I am very protective of of all my trophies, helmets, driver suits... All of my shotguns from the Bud Shootout or Texas Poles or Texas Victory Lane, the revolvers, none of that has been touched. I treat them like they're an extra child," Harvick said via Kevin Harvick Happy Hour podcast [34:49 onwards]

It signifies the sentimental value he attaches to those moments. The former champion also picked 23XI Racing's #45 driver to win at Texas.

As the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to return to the Lone Star State, Harvick won't be behind the wheel, but his legacy looms just as large.

