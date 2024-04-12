Kevin Harvick's son Keelan to make full-size grassroots stock car debut this weekend

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver-turned-broadcaster Kevin Harvick has certainly managed to keep himself busy in the world of stock car racing despite his retirement from behind the wheel of a racecar. The former Cup Series champion is seen taking on a commentary role for FOX Sports as well as hosting his podcast this season.

Along with his broadcasting duties, Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick has been keeping the former driver involved in the sport as the young driver continues to check off boxes in his junior racing career. The 11-year-old will be making his debut behind the wheel of full-size grassroots stock cars this weekend.

Keelan Harvick will be seen behind the wheel of a Street Stock and a Legend Car for the first time on Friday (April 12) and Saturday (April 13) at New River All-American Speedway. Previewing his expectations ahead of the weekend, Keelan Harvick elaborated to racingamerica.com and said:

“My expectations in the Legend are to run good and compete for the win. In the Street Stock, I want to learn as much as I can and finish all the laps since this is my first race in a full-size car.”

He further added on how he prepares before going to a race weekend and added:

"To prepare going to a new track, I watch video and ask my teammates questions, especially if they have been to the track before. I ask my dad a lot of questions and he gives me feedback. He always has good advice no matter what I’m driving.”

As Keelan Harvick prepares to race during the weekend, Kevin Harvick can be heard commentating on the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this Sunday (April 14) at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick touches on Hendrick Motorsports' historic 1-2-3 finish at Martinsville last weekend

Hendrick Motorsports as a team made history in NASCAR last week at Martinsville Speedway after 3 of its four drivers crossed the finish line in first second and third to seal the first top 3 finish for any team at 'The Paperclip'.

Former Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick reflected on what was already a significant weekend for the team topped off with a dream result and said on his podcast Harvick Happy Hour:

"There's just very few teams that perform under that pressure with everybody being there and a Hendrick Motorsports driver talking about having to perform under those pressure circumstances."

