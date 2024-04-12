NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Texas Motor Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for another thriller, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The ninth race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at Texas Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400.5-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Live action of the 400-mile can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 8, at 3:30 pm ET.

What is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Texas. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Texas boasts a prize pool of $9,397,736, while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,541,418 and $794,039, respectively.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Texas across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Texas weekend (includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc.; for Cup, includes all charter team payouts per race and for historical performance): Cup: $9,397,736 Xfinity: $1,541,418 Truck: $794,039”

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Texas Motor Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Cup race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $9,397,736, which means the winner will receive a check of around $700,000 to $900,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 10:35 am ET and qualifying at 11:20 am ET on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the ninth race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winners

2005: Carl Edwards 2006: Tony Stewart 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Carl Edwards 2009: Kurt Busch 2010: Denny Hamlin 2011: Tony Stewart 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Jimmie Johnson 2015: Jimmie Johnson 2016: Carl Edwards 2017: Kevin Harvick 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Kevin Harvick 2020: Kyle Busch 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Tyler Reddick 2023: William Byron

