NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Qualifying: TV Schedule, Timings, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the short track at Martinsville Speedway to the intermediate track at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Virginia, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Fort Worth, Texas, at the eventful AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

A total of 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 267 laps and 400.5 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s Cup race. The practice session will be followed by qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the ninth race of the season.

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Where to watch the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024

10:35 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race are:

USA

The qualifying race for Texas weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 4:20 pm GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:50 am EDT.

India

Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 8:50 pm ET IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 5:20 pm GMT.

Who is in the top 5 after the Cook Out 400?

After finishing P2 during last weekend’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the points table with 309 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver is second with 295 points, followed by Denny Hamlin with 292 points, William Byron with 261 points, and Ryan Blaney with 261 points to complete the top-five.