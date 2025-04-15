Kevin Harvick’s wife DeLana shares a “proud momma” moment on son Keelan’s first CARS Tour race

Earlier this week, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick's son Keelan made his CARS Tour Pro Late Model debut at the Cordele Speedway in Georgia, where he scored a top-five finish. His mom, DeLana Harvick, took to her social media account to share a recap of her son's strong debut, as well as relaying her feelings of pride for her 12-year-old race-car driver son. DeLana also added a cute picture of her and her child to the post, which featured a checklist of his accomplishments from the CARS Tour weekend.

Ad

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) account, the former Cup Series driver's wife wrote:

"First @CARSTour race for Bruddy! Pole ✅ Led Laps ✅ Completed All the Laps ✅ Top-5 Finish ✅ Fastest Lap of the Race ✅ Proud Momma ❤️ "

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Driving the #62 car for the Rackley WAR team, Kevin Harvick's son secured pole position for the race after having led almost every practice session building up to the event. From then on, Keelan led almost half the race, but after missing a shift on a restart, the young driver dropped down to seventh place but was able to recover and cross the line to secure a fifth-place finish, along with achieving the fastest lap of the race.

Ad

Speaking about his experience of racing in his first-ever CARS Tour Race, Keelan reflected on the event and revealed that it was a big learning experience for him as a driver.

"I sat on the pole, led laps, finished in the top five and won the fastest lap of the race award, but most importantly I learned A LOT!," Harvick wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was the third fifth-place finish for Keelan, who also scored the same results at the Florence Motor Speedway earlier this month in the Legend Cars and the Late Model categories. He also secured a 15th-place finish at his official Pro Late Model debut with the CARS Tour West at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California, in March.

Kevin Harvick shares side-to-side livery comparison between his and son's vehicles

Earlier this week, just in time for his son's CARS Tour debut, Kevin Harvick shared an image of his #2 Truck, which he used to secure a victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway during the 2010 E-Z-GO 200 event. The livery on his #2 Kevin Harvick Inc. truck is very similar to the livery that was on the #62 car driven by Keelan Harvick at the Cordele track this week.

Ad

Posting on his Instagram account, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion wrote:

"Like father, like son."

The win at the 2010 Truck Series event gave Harvick a victory at the Atlanta track in all three NASCAR Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More