Kevin Harvick’s wife rules out charter proposition after SHR’s NASCAR exit announcement

DeLana Harvick, the wife of former NASCAR and Stewart Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick, recently shared her thoughts around SHR's major announcement. The team co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas had announced that 2024 would be its last year in the sport.

This led DeLana to post a note on her social media platform in which she described her thoughts on SHR's exit, a team her husband called home for a decade. DeLana claimed that she, like everybody else, had her rumblings about SHR's potential exit. But now that it's official, she wrote that it was still hard to believe.

"Pops and I were so fortunate to be surrounded by a great group of people for the last chapter in his career. SHR was like a second family, especially the 4 team, and my heart hurts for all the wonderful men and women wondering what’s next. Sending lots of positive energy to them all as this chapter closes," she described.

This led a fan to suggest that Kevin Harvick Incorporated (KHI) should buy a charter to keep Josh Berry and Rodney Childers together. But as appealing as that suggestion was to DeLana Harvick, she claimed it wouldn't happen.

"While I’d love nothing more than to keep those 2 together, I can confirm 💯 @KHI_Racing will NOT be buying a charter! 😬" she replied to the fan.

Kevin Harvick surprised with the way things escalated at SHR

Speaking on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, the former SHR driver expressed shock on the pace at which things escalated in his former team. Harvick wondered how SHR went from 4Ever, to 4Ward, to 4Sale in a matter of six months.

He claimd it was tough to even imagine from his place six months ago that Stewart Haas Racing would announce that they're closing shop.

It's worth mentioning that a few weeks ago when Kevin Harvick filled in for Kyle Larson at North Wilkesboro Speedway, he took a subtle swipe at his former employers. When he was asked in a media interaction about the differences between Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart Haas Racing, Harvick claimed that at HMS, the owner was more involved.

"I heard from the owner twice in two weeks, so that's different. It's interesting to see just the race job and the structure and the way that everybody goes about it differently," Harvick said.

This was a point which NASCAR expert Jordan Bianchi also raised after SHR announced their exit. Bianchi argued that it was the presence of leadership and involved leaders which has been a major factor behind the success of teams such as HMS, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske.

Bianchi further claimed that it was "a lack of leadership" which ended up contributing to SHR no longer being considered a powerhouse in the garage, and why it will soon "cease to exist."