Kevin Harvick’s wife shares adorable update about daughter whilst the NASCAR driver’s prepares for qualifying

Competing in his final NASCAR Cup Series season this year, Kevin Harvick is a driver who is enjoying his final days in the sport. 'Happy Harvick', as he is often referred to as, the 37-year-old will be seeing his final entry into GEICO 500 this Sunday (April 23) at Talladega Superspeedway.

Driving the #4 Ford Mustang fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick will be seen starting the 500-mile-long race just outside the top-10 in P11. Notorious for incidents and crashes including 'The Big One', Talladega Superspeedway is one of the most demanding circuits on the Cup Series calendar. Drivers rely on their skills behind the wheel as well as luck as they hope to cross the start-finish line in P1.

Ahead of the 188-lap-long event, Kevin Harvick, a loving family man, was seen sharing a moment with his children as he sat inside his racecar. In a tweet by Harvick's wife DeLana Harvick, the Bakersfield, California native's daughter Piper Harvick was seen sharing a moment with her dad.

Harvick was seen talking to his daughter while wearing a helmet as she went onto tell him about her loose tooth:

"When you’re sooooo excited about your first loose (tooth) but pops is about ready to qualify."

Kevin Harvick ultimately managed to finish qualifying in P11, with the race scheduled to go live on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Kevin Harvick to make his 800th NASCAR start this Sunday

GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Kevin Harvick's 800th NASCAR start this weekend, making him a member of an elite club of drivers who have done so in the past. Nine drivers in the history of stock car racing have managed to achieve the feat 47-year-old Harvick is going to this Sunday.

Some of the names on the list include all-time greats in the sport such as Richard Petty (1,185 starts), Ricky Rudd (906 starts), and Jeff Gordon (805 starts). Another milestone that might be in store for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver this season could be his tally of 16,000 laps led in the Cup Series. Currently standing at 15,964, Harvick needs 36 more laps to make his score an even 16,000.

Watch Kevin Harvick test him luck and skill behind the wheel of his #4 Ford Mustang this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in GEICO 500. The 500-mile-long race goes live from the biggest track on the NASCAR calendar at 3:00 pm ET on FOX Sports.

