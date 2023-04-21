NASCAR 2023: Prize money for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

After nine action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Lincoln, Alabama for another thriller, GEICO 500.

Sunday (April 23)'s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Talladega Superspeedway. All the drivers who will take the field for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedway is known as the longest oval track on the 2023 schedule, with 33 degrees of banking in the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

GEICO 500 can be watched live on FOX, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on April 23 at 3:00 pm ET. All drivers across NASCAR's top-two national series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Alabama boasts a prize pool of $7,857,314 while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,438,641.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that the prize money is up for grabs in Alabama across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, includes all payouts, all positions, including charter payouts to teams on per-race basis and for past three years performance of the car, plus contributions to year-end points fund, etc.: Cup: $7,857,314 Xfinity: $1,438,641”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Lincoln, Alabama, will begin with qualifying at 10:30 am ET on April 22, followed by the main race on Sunday. The qualifying race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the GEICO 500?

Heading to Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske drivers are favorites to win Sunday’s 500-mile race. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano occupy the top positions on the board as the favorites. Both drivers have odds of +1100 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Nation.

Ross Chastain, the defending champion of the event, and Chase Elliott have the second-highest odds at +1200, followed by William Byron (+1400). Denny Hamlin (1400), Brad Keselowski (+1500), Kyle Busch (+1600), and Christopher Bell (+1600) complete the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+1800), Kyle Larson (+1800), Bubba Wallace (+1800), Tyler Reddick (+2200), Chris Buescher (+2200), Austin Cindric (+2200).

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23.

