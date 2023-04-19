NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The GEICO 500 marks the 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 23, at 3:00 pm ET at the Talladega Superspeedway.

A total of 38 drivers will be competing for over 188 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 54th annual GEICO 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR’s longest track on the schedule features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

The Talladega Superspeedway is located in Lincoln, Alabama, and is known as the largest oval on the NASCAR schedule with a length of 2.66 miles like the Daytona International Speedway, which is 2.5 miles.

Heading to Alabama, Team Penske drivers are favorites to win this weekend’s Cup race according to DraftKings Nation. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano stand at the top of the odds at +1100 to win Sunday’s Cup race. Logano and Blaney won this event in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Ross Chastain, the defending champion of the event and Chase Elliott hold the second-highest odds at +1200. William Byron (+1400), Denny Hamlin (1400), Brad Keselowski (+1500), Kyle Busch (+1600) and Christopher Bell (+1600) complete the top-five highest odds.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win in Alabama.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR GEICO 500

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Ryan Blaney, +1100 Joey Logano, +1100 Ross Chastain, +1200 Chase Elliott, +1200 William Byron, +1400 Denny Hamlin, +1400 Brad Keselowski, +1500 Kyle Busch, +1600 Christopher Bell, +1600 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +1800 Kyle Larson, +1800 Bubba Wallace, +1800 Tyler Reddick, +2200 Chris Buescher, +2200 Austin Cindric, +2200 Austin Dillon, +2500 Aric Almirola, +2500 Alex Bowman, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +2800 Martin Truex Jr., +3000 Kevin Harvick, +3000 Chase Briscoe, +3000 Erik Jones, +3500 Austin Hill, +4500 A.J. Allmendinger, +5000 Ty Gibbs, +5500 Michael McDowell, +5500 Justin Haley, +5500 Ryan Preece, +6000 Corey Lajoie, +6000 Zane Smith, +8000 Noah Gragson, +8000 Todd Gilliland, +10000 Riley Herbst, +10000 Harrison Burton, +10000 Ty Dillon, +20000 J.J. Yeley, +50000 B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s GEICO 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

