NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The GEICO 500 marks the 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 23, at 3:00 pm ET at the Talladega Superspeedway.
A total of 38 drivers will be competing for over 188 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 54th annual GEICO 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
NASCAR’s longest track on the schedule features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.
The Talladega Superspeedway is located in Lincoln, Alabama, and is known as the largest oval on the NASCAR schedule with a length of 2.66 miles like the Daytona International Speedway, which is 2.5 miles.
Heading to Alabama, Team Penske drivers are favorites to win this weekend’s Cup race according to DraftKings Nation. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano stand at the top of the odds at +1100 to win Sunday’s Cup race. Logano and Blaney won this event in 2018 and 2020 respectively.
Ross Chastain, the defending champion of the event and Chase Elliott hold the second-highest odds at +1200. William Byron (+1400), Denny Hamlin (1400), Brad Keselowski (+1500), Kyle Busch (+1600) and Christopher Bell (+1600) complete the top-five highest odds.
Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win in Alabama.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR GEICO 500
Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Talladega Superspeedway:
- Ryan Blaney, +1100
- Joey Logano, +1100
- Ross Chastain, +1200
- Chase Elliott, +1200
- William Byron, +1400
- Denny Hamlin, +1400
- Brad Keselowski, +1500
- Kyle Busch, +1600
- Christopher Bell, +1600
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +1800
- Kyle Larson, +1800
- Bubba Wallace, +1800
- Tyler Reddick, +2200
- Chris Buescher, +2200
- Austin Cindric, +2200
- Austin Dillon, +2500
- Aric Almirola, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +2800
- Martin Truex Jr., +3000
- Kevin Harvick, +3000
- Chase Briscoe, +3000
- Erik Jones, +3500
- Austin Hill, +4500
- A.J. Allmendinger, +5000
- Ty Gibbs, +5500
- Michael McDowell, +5500
- Justin Haley, +5500
- Ryan Preece, +6000
- Corey Lajoie, +6000
- Zane Smith, +8000
- Noah Gragson, +8000
- Todd Gilliland, +10000
- Riley Herbst, +10000
- Harrison Burton, +10000
- Ty Dillon, +20000
- J.J. Yeley, +50000
- B.J. McLeod, +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s GEICO 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.