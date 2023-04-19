Create

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The GEICO 500 marks the 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, April 23, at 3:00 pm ET at the Talladega Superspeedway.

A total of 38 drivers will be competing for over 188 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 54th annual GEICO 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR’s longest track on the schedule features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

We're the biggest and baddest for a reason. https://t.co/Nau6BSHa8b

The Talladega Superspeedway is located in Lincoln, Alabama, and is known as the largest oval on the NASCAR schedule with a length of 2.66 miles like the Daytona International Speedway, which is 2.5 miles.

Heading to Alabama, Team Penske drivers are favorites to win this weekend’s Cup race according to DraftKings Nation. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano stand at the top of the odds at +1100 to win Sunday’s Cup race. Logano and Blaney won this event in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Ross Chastain, the defending champion of the event and Chase Elliott hold the second-highest odds at +1200. William Byron (+1400), Denny Hamlin (1400), Brad Keselowski (+1500), Kyle Busch (+1600) and Christopher Bell (+1600) complete the top-five highest odds.

Drivers Tallagoogle themselves 😂 🎟️: nas.cr/3L0OWAz | #GEICO500 https://t.co/H8dVmQc0ws

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win in Alabama.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR GEICO 500

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Ryan Blaney, +1100
  2. Joey Logano, +1100
  3. Ross Chastain, +1200
  4. Chase Elliott, +1200
  5. William Byron, +1400
  6. Denny Hamlin, +1400
  7. Brad Keselowski, +1500
  8. Kyle Busch, +1600
  9. Christopher Bell, +1600
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +1800
  11. Kyle Larson, +1800
  12. Bubba Wallace, +1800
  13. Tyler Reddick, +2200
  14. Chris Buescher, +2200
  15. Austin Cindric, +2200
  16. Austin Dillon, +2500
  17. Aric Almirola, +2500
  18. Alex Bowman, +2500
  19. Daniel Suarez, +2800
  20. Martin Truex Jr., +3000
  21. Kevin Harvick, +3000
  22. Chase Briscoe, +3000
  23. Erik Jones, +3500
  24. Austin Hill, +4500
  25. A.J. Allmendinger, +5000
  26. Ty Gibbs, +5500
  27. Michael McDowell, +5500
  28. Justin Haley, +5500
  29. Ryan Preece, +6000
  30. Corey Lajoie, +6000
  31. Zane Smith, +8000
  32. Noah Gragson, +8000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +10000
  34. Riley Herbst, +10000
  35. Harrison Burton, +10000
  36. Ty Dillon, +20000
  37. J.J. Yeley, +50000
  38. B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s GEICO 500 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

