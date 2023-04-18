Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2023 21:34 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after an action-packed NOCO 400.

GEICO 500 is the 10th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 23) at the Talladega Superspeedway. The action will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. It marks the 108th race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Game on.#GEICO500 | #AgPro300 | #GeneralTire200 https://t.co/ziU1czS5Hj

The Talladega Superspeedway, the longest oval track on the schedule, features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 GEICO 500.

38 Cup entries for Talladega. 15-Herbst 36-Gilliland 38-ZSmith 51-Yeley 62-AHill https://t.co/P5GVOcyj2X

38 cars will take on the green flag. Five drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Riley Herbst, #78 Live Fast Motorsports' BJ McLeod, and #36 Front Row Motorsport’s Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsport’s Zane Smith, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s J.J Yeley, and #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won last year’s GEICO 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 21 minutes, and 52 seconds. The #1 Chevrolet driver will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 GEICO 500 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #36 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 at 3:00 pm ET.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
