NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after an action-packed NOCO 400.

GEICO 500 is the 10th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 23) at the Talladega Superspeedway. The action will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. It marks the 108th race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The Talladega Superspeedway, the longest oval track on the schedule, features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 GEICO 500.

38 cars will take on the green flag. Five drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Riley Herbst, #78 Live Fast Motorsports' BJ McLeod, and #36 Front Row Motorsport’s Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsport’s Zane Smith, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s J.J Yeley, and #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won last year’s GEICO 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 21 minutes, and 52 seconds. The #1 Chevrolet driver will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 GEICO 500 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Todd Gilliland #38 - Zane Smith (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 at 3:00 pm ET.

