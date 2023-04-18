NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 will take place on Sunday (April 23) at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Lincoln, Alabama, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features 33 degrees of banking in the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch, drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Talladega

ET



Fri

4-ARCA prac

5:35-FS1-Xfin qual



Sat-FS1

10:30-Cup qual

12:30-ARCA race 76

3-NASCAR RaceDay

4-Xfin race 25-25-63



Sun

1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3-FOX-Cup race 60-60-68



NWS:Fri-80s,30%, Sat-70s,30%, Sun-60s,10% TalladegaETFri4-ARCA prac5:35-FS1-Xfin qualSat-FS110:30-Cup qual12:30-ARCA race 763-NASCAR RaceDay4-Xfin race 25-25-63Sun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-Cup race 60-60-68NWS:Fri-80s,30%, Sat-70s,30%, Sun-60s,10%

Talladega Superspeedway opened in 1969 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Richard Brickhouse taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway. There will be no practice session as the 2.66-mile-long track is a superspeedway.

The Cup Series action at the 2.66-mile will kick-off directly with Saturday (April 22)'s qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the GEICO 400 main race.

Talladega Superspeedway is the longest track on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The venue will host the season’s tenth event of the Cup Series, and ninth for the Xfinity Series in over three days.

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing entered as the defending winners of GEICO 500 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #1 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR GEICO 500

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 21 2023

9:00 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

10:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

2:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

4:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, April 22, 2023

8:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

10:00 pm ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

10:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: General Tire 200

1:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

4:00 pm ET: Ag-Pro 300

Sunday, April 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:10 pm ET: Drivers Meeting

2:30 pm ET: Driver Introductions

3:00 pm ET: GEICO 500

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Talladega Superspeedway from April 21 to April 23.

Poll : 0 votes