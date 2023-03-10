Kevin Harvick shares touching story about one particular fan visiting the Phoenix Raceway

Kevin Harvick and Phoenix Raceway get along perfectly, in case you didn't know. The 47-year-old has nine Cup Series victories there. Even so, before making it to the big time, the NASCAR driver was racing in the desert. He enjoyed visiting there since he knew his grandfather would be there.

Nothing beats having the support of your family when you're a young athlete. As a young driver in the 1990s, Kevin Harvick was aware of his fan base. Even when the Bakersfield, California native traveled to Arizona, he knew he'd have someone cheering him on the entire weekend.

As Kevin Harvick thinks on his final season in the Cup Series, he recalls how his grandfather was always present in Phoenix, whatever the case may be.

Harvick tweeted:

“When I started racing there, I guess 1994 was the first time, my grandpa would go there three weeks early, and he’d drive his motorhome there and he’d park it right in the same spot.”

“I drove the truck and trailer, and every time I’d get there, my grandpa would be smoking a cigarette, leaning against the chain-link fence, waiting for me [to] drive in and race."

"I knew if I didn’t go over and talk to my grandpa, he’d yell obnoxiously loud until I came over there, and he knew exactly when I was going to get there, when I was going to drive by, what time the garage opened, whatever it was, you were not escaping Grandpa.”

Kevin Harvick is aiming for his tenth victory at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice

Kevin Harvick has found his stride at Phoenix Raceway during his career. In fact, when you look attentively at his track stats, they are out of this world. He has nine victories, four of which were consecutive.

If Harvick wins his 10th race of the season in Phoenix, he will enter unique air in NASCAR. Only five drivers have ever won double-digit races at a single track in the sport's history.

Richard Petty, the King, did it at five different tracks: Martinsville (15), North Wilkesboro (15), Richmond (13), Rockingham (11), and Daytona (10). Darrell Waltrip then repeated the record in Bristol (12), Martinsville (11), and North Wilkesboro (10).

At Dover, Jimmie Johnson did it 11 times. David Pearson scored ten at Darlington. Of course, the Intimidator, Dale Earnhardt, won ten races at Talladega.

So, will Kevin Harvick add his name to the list of NASCAR legends by winning his tenth race at Phoenix Raceway? Sunday (March 12) will be his first of two opportunities in his final season.

