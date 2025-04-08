Kevin Harvick speaks highly of NASCAR for continuing to 'recognize the past'

While some are divided over the Darlington Throwback Weekend, Kevin Harvick is fond of the festivity. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver believes every team should participate as a nod to the sport's history.

Kevin Harvick, 49, took part in the Darlington Throwback Weekend during his racing days. The planned paint scheme for his 2001 debut was his last throwback livery on the #4 SHR Ford Mustang before retiring from NASCAR in 2023.

In an episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick applauded the NASCAR nation for continuing the throwback celebration. He argued that the program can help fans learn more about the past and re-engage with the sport.

"We've done a great job as a sport the last few years of recognizing our past and getting more drivers and crew members, and people, and getting them re-engaged better with our sport," the former NASCAR driver said. [start of video]

"I think that has been a real effort of NASCAR to do that," he added.

In the upcoming years, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion hopes to see more teams run a throwback livery at the 1.366-mile track, saying:

"I think that if everybody participated, it would be better. You can't make it mandatory, but I would put a little more emphasis on making it preferred."

While many participated in the Darlington Throwback Weekend, drivers like Kyle Busch skipped the program. Busch explained that sponsors tend to have the final say in which livery to run instead of the teams.

The 2025 Goodyear 400 witnessed Denny Hamlin go back-to-back to the victory lane. Driving the #11 Toyota with a Carl Edwards tribute paint scheme, Hamlin overtook Ryan Blaney for the lead on pit road before beating William Byron to the checkered flag by 0.597 seconds.

Rounding out the top five finishers at the "Track Too Tough to Tame" were Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney.

Kevin Harvick shares pick for Food City 500 at Bristol

Fox Sports NASCAR broadcast team (L-R) Chris Myers, Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray and Clint Bowyer in the Neon Garage before the Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty

With the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway scheduled this weekend, Kevin Harvick shared his favorite to win the short track race. The driver-turned-analyst agreed with his co-host, Mamba Smith, and predicted another Denny Hamlin victory.

If Hamlin, the defending Bristol spring race winner, emerges victorious, he will become the second driver to win three consecutive races in the Next-Gen car era (2022-present). Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell was the first to do so earlier this year.

On the same Happy Hour podcast episode, Kevin Harvick chose Denny Hamlin as his race favorite and poked fun at Mamba Smith for ranking the lowest in their 'race picks points standings'.

"I think that I'm gonna have to agree with you. I'm gonna go with Denny Hamlin. That way you're not, can't make up ground," Harvick said. [51:00]

While Smith chose the #11 Toyota pilot, co-host Kaitlyn Vincie went for Christopher Bell. On the podcast's points standings, Kevin Harvick leads with 49 points, followed by Vincie with 24 points and Smith with 15 points.

The Bristol spring race will be hosted on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It is the last race before NASCAR observes a one-week break for Easter.

