Kevin Harvick uses Ryan Blaney’s ‘cute’ Bristol radio moment as a warning for unwanted ‘hacks’ in crucial plays 

On the latest episode of NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, he discussed Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney's 'cute' radio moment. He also pointed out how these moments can sabotage one's run during the race and why drivers need to pay attention to strategies before entering the main event.During the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver's nephew, Bodie, surprised him. He took Blaney's wife, Ginna Tulio's scanner, and made a sudden appearance during the race. This resulted in the Team Penske driver bursting out in laughter. Later, he asked his mother to take the scanner from his nephew.Kevin Harvick was impressed by Ryan Blaney's nephew's sudden appearance and called it &quot;awesome.&quot; Harvick added that sometimes other teams or fans would hack into the radio frequencies and create a sense of confusion. Sometimes, it was meant to be playful banter. However, there were multiple instances where people tried to sabotage the team's strategy.&quot;That is awesome. Yeah, that is amazing. And you know what's crazy about this? So we went through a time period where race fans or race teams or somebody used to hack into our radios and other people's radios to try to screw up your strategies and things during the race, to interfere with them. So that stuff is that one is cute and fun, and Ryan knew exactly who it was, but there have been moments when people would hack into the radios to try to screw up,&quot; he said [00:17].Kevin Harvick concluded that to prevent mishaps during such scenarios, drivers need to pay attention during team meetings, understand the strategy, and be prepared for unexpected events. Additionally, Ryan Blaney finished fourth in the Bristol Motor Speedway race.Ryan Blaney made an exception while celebrating his Daytona International Speedway victoryEarlier in August 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney won his second race of the season at Daytona International Speedway. Blaney drove the black Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang in the 250-mile race.The car has a long history of wrecking or resulting in a DNF with the Cup Series driver. However, during the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Blaney secured his maiden victory with the 'cursed' car and celebrated uniquely. The Team Penske driver is among those who perform donuts after winning a race, but after his first win with the paint scheme, he celebrated by performing donuts.Reflecting on the same, Ryan Blaney told the media:&quot;Also, I mainly did it for Advance Auto Parts because that paint scheme at speedways has been cursed. I've gotten right hooked with that scheme more times than I can count. The CEO, Shane (O'Kelly), told me, 'I think we've paid our dues with that paint scheme at speedways.'&quot;Currently, Ryan Blaney ranks fifth in the Cup Series points table with 3027 points. He has secured two wins, 16 top tens, 12 top fives, and two pole positions this season. Additionally, he sits 19 points above the cutoff line and is set to compete in the upcoming Round of 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.