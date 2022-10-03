Kevin Harvick will do everything to ensure NASCAR drivers 'are in a good spot' safety-wise

46-year-old NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick has been one of the frontrunners in bringing the Next Gen car's safety issues into the limelight that they enjoy now. Harvick has been a victim of poor reliability and hard crashes in the seventh-generation Cup car and has spoken about the issue since earlier this year.

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Andy Petree was on a media call this afternoon and says he's aware of some of the changes NASCAR is working on regarding both safety and competition ahead of next season and says he's pleased of the level of communication across the industry. Andy Petree was on a media call this afternoon and says he's aware of some of the changes NASCAR is working on regarding both safety and competition ahead of next season and says he's pleased of the level of communication across the industry. https://t.co/48dt14zCQ2

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has been one of the most vocal about the sport's issues and driver safety lies at the top of his list. Much like a frustrated Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick is determined to pull the sport out of the conundrum it is in at the moment, with his open comments aimed towards the governing body. He said:

“I’ll do whatever I have to do to make sure these guys are in a good spot, whatever I have to do. I don’t think any of us want to be in this position. We have to have the safety we deserve to go out and put on a great show and be comfortable with that. Obviously, we all have taken the risks of being race car drivers, but there’s no reason we should be in a worse position than we were last year.”

Harvick also has strong opinions on how NASCAR officials need to earn the driver's trust back after repeated calls about the new car's safety fell on deaf ears. He said:

“The reality of the situation is much different than what they’re looking at. I think that the trust level is obviously not where it needs to be from getting it fixed. I think they’re going to have to earn the trust level back of reacting quick enough to do the things that it takes. The drivers’ opinion, especially when it comes to safety side of things, has to be more important than the data or more important than the cost. Safety can’t be a budget item.”

With his recent increase in activity on social media, Kevin Harvick is certainly using his time on Twitter to its full potential and towards a worthwhile issue in modern-day NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick gives his take on NASCAR 'not seeing' William Byron spin Denny Hamlin under caution in Texas last weekend

Kevin Harvick is a driver who has been stirring up storms in the NASCAR world after his increased social media activity over the past few weeks. The 46-year-old veteran this time conveyed his opinion on the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, which saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver spin the latter out under caution flags.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC William Byron has been penalized 25 points and fined $50,000 for his on-track actions against Denny Hamlin on Sunday. William Byron has been penalized 25 points and fined $50,000 for his on-track actions against Denny Hamlin on Sunday. https://t.co/X2EEspdAc4

When NASCAR claimed to have not seen the incident as it happened, Harvick commented on how he interpreted the event and wrote on Twitter:

“This camera is actually NASCAR owned camera that TV apparently can’t use but sure seems like it should be hard to miss. Even if you miss it has to be addressed during the race. Just bring your social media rep to race control you’ll know everything that’s happening eventually.”

Kevin Harvick @KevinHarvick Bozi Tatarevic @BoziTatarevic I am just wondering how something like this gets missed. That throttling up seems pretty blatant. The combination of video plus throttle trace from SMT should have pointed officials to a quick decision about a penalty. twitter.com/NASCAR/status/… I am just wondering how something like this gets missed. That throttling up seems pretty blatant. The combination of video plus throttle trace from SMT should have pointed officials to a quick decision about a penalty. twitter.com/NASCAR/status/… This camera is actually NASCAR owned camera that TV apparently can’t use but sure seems like it should be hard to miss. Even if you miss it has to be addressed during the race. Just bring your social media rep to race control you’ll know everything that’s happening eventually. twitter.com/BoziTatarevic/… This camera is actually NASCAR owned camera that TV apparently can’t use but sure seems like it should be hard to miss. Even if you miss it has to be addressed during the race. Just bring your social media rep to race control you’ll know everything that’s happening eventually. twitter.com/BoziTatarevic/…

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick finished in a lowly P29 after not having the best of days at Talladega Superspeedway in Yellawood 500.

