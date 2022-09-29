NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500 marks the 31st race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fifth race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 2, at 2:00 pm ET at Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.
A total of 37 Cup drivers will be contesting over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 107th race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.
Heading to Alabama, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron sits top of the betting odds table, at +1200, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com.
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who is the only winless driver in the top 12 playoff drivers, sits second in the odds table at +1200 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +1200 odds, Joey Logano at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 odds in the top-five betting odds table to win the YellaWood 500.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500
Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Talladega Superspeedway:
- William Byron, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Kyle Larson, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1200
- Denny Hamlin, +1200
- Chase Elliott, +1200
- Tyler Reddick, +1500
- Ross Chastain, +1500
- Austin Cindric, +1500
- Christopher Bell, +1800
- Bubba Wallace, +1800
- Kyle Busch, +1800
- Martin Truex Jr., +2000
- Kevin Harvick, +2000
- Brad Keselowski, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +2000
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- Austin Dillon, +2500
- Erik Jones, +3000
- Chris Buescher, +3000
- Chase Briscoe, +3000
- Aric Almirola, +4000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +4000
- Michael McDowell, +4000
- Ty Gibbs, +5000
- Justin Haley, +5000
- Cole Custer, +7500
- Noah Gragson, +10000
- Corey Lajoie, +10000
- Daniel Hemric, +10000
- Ty Dillon, +20000
- Todd Gilliland, +20000
- Harrison Burton, +20000
- Landon Cassill, +50000
- J.J. Yeley, +50000
- Cody Ware, +50000
- B.J. McLeod, +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.