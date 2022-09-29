NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500 marks the 31st race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fifth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 2, at 2:00 pm ET at Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

A total of 37 Cup drivers will be contesting over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 107th race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.

Heading to Alabama, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron sits top of the betting odds table, at +1200, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who is the only winless driver in the top 12 playoff drivers, sits second in the odds table at +1200 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +1200 odds, Joey Logano at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 odds in the top-five betting odds table to win the YellaWood 500.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Talladega Superspeedway:

William Byron, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Kyle Larson, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200 Chase Elliott, +1200 Tyler Reddick, +1500 Ross Chastain, +1500 Austin Cindric, +1500 Christopher Bell, +1800 Bubba Wallace, +1800 Kyle Busch, +1800 Martin Truex Jr., +2000 Kevin Harvick, +2000 Brad Keselowski, +2000 Alex Bowman, +2000 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Austin Dillon, +2500 Erik Jones, +3000 Chris Buescher, +3000 Chase Briscoe, +3000 Aric Almirola, +4000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +4000 Michael McDowell, +4000 Ty Gibbs, +5000 Justin Haley, +5000 Cole Custer, +7500 Noah Gragson, +10000 Corey Lajoie, +10000 Daniel Hemric, +10000 Ty Dillon, +20000 Todd Gilliland, +20000 Harrison Burton, +20000 Landon Cassill, +50000 J.J. Yeley, +50000 Cody Ware, +50000 B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

