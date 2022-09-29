Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway
Modified Sep 29, 2022 04:30 PM IST

YellaWood 500 marks the 31st race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fifth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 2, at 2:00 pm ET at Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Who would you pick as a drafting partner? 💨 #YellaWood500 | #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/FJZQoFeqcW

A total of 37 Cup drivers will be contesting over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 107th race hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.

The competition CAN run but they CAN't hide.@DanielHemric will pilot the No. 16 @CelsiusOfficial Chevrolet on Sunday at @TALLADEGA! 👀#LiveFit | #Yellawood500 https://t.co/Ab5wgXtPf2

Heading to Alabama, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron sits top of the betting odds table, at +1200, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who is the only winless driver in the top 12 playoff drivers, sits second in the odds table at +1200 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Kyle Larson at +1200 odds, Joey Logano at +1200, and Denny Hamlin at +1200 odds in the top-five betting odds table to win the YellaWood 500.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. William Byron, +1200
  2. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  3. Kyle Larson, +1200
  4. Joey Logano, +1200
  5. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  6. Chase Elliott, +1200
  7. Tyler Reddick, +1500
  8. Ross Chastain, +1500
  9. Austin Cindric, +1500
  10. Christopher Bell, +1800
  11. Bubba Wallace, +1800
  12. Kyle Busch, +1800
  13. Martin Truex Jr., +2000
  14. Kevin Harvick, +2000
  15. Brad Keselowski, +2000
  16. Alex Bowman, +2000
  17. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  18. Austin Dillon, +2500
  19. Erik Jones, +3000
  20. Chris Buescher, +3000
  21. Chase Briscoe, +3000
  22. Aric Almirola, +4000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +4000
  24. Michael McDowell, +4000
  25. Ty Gibbs, +5000
  26. Justin Haley, +5000
  27. Cole Custer, +7500
  28. Noah Gragson, +10000
  29. Corey Lajoie, +10000
  30. Daniel Hemric, +10000
  31. Ty Dillon, +20000
  32. Todd Gilliland, +20000
  33. Harrison Burton, +20000
  34. Landon Cassill, +50000
  35. J.J. Yeley, +50000
  36. Cody Ware, +50000
  37. B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

