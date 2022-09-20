Kevin Harvick 'would have been way more aggressive' to bring Kyle Busch into SHR for 2023 NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick expressed his opinion on how Stewart-Haas Racing missed out on two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch to bring him into the team for next season.

Harvick’s comment came after Busch announced a multi-year contract with Richard Childress Racing, starting in 2023.

Speaking to the media last Friday ahead of the Bristol’s race, Harvick said that he would have been more aggressive in pursuing Busch into his team for the 2023 season if he was the one who made decisions at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick said:

“If it was my move, I would have been way more aggressive in trying to make sure (Kyle Busch) was on our team.”

When asked why that didn't happen, Harvick said that he was not in charge of the organization, so it wasn’t his call.

The Bakersfield, California-native said that Busch and team owner Richard Childress make a good pairing. He also stated that Childress loves to win and is a hard-core racing driver as he has no intentions of doing anything other than winning the race.

Harvick said:

“Richard loves to win. Even when Kyle finishes second, he’s mad and that’s very Richard Childress. Richard may do a better job of covering it up and talking about it. Richard Childress is a hardcore racer. He has no intentions to do anything else other than win. I think that the move he just made shows you that.”

Kevin Harvick eliminated from title hunt despite finishing P10 at Bristol Motor Speedway

In the recently concluded Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, four drivers were eliminated from the battle to win the championship and 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick is one of them.

Harvick, who won two back-to-back Cup races this season, was unfortunate in the first two NASCAR playoff races as he was ruled out early at both Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway.

The 46-year-old driver ran an inspired race on Saturday as he got himself into the top four at one point, racing alongside Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, and eventual race winner Chris Buescher. A long pit stop, however, foiled his playoff hopes as he finished P10, which was not good enough to advance into the Round of 12.

Catch Kevin Harvick for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the fourth playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

