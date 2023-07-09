“Kid’s an idiot”: Bob Schacht reacts to the contact with Sean Hingorani in the NASCAR ARCA race at Mid Ohio

On the final lap of the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio on Friday, Dean Thompson was running in second place. Just then, he was pushed into the sand trap by his Venturini Motorsport teammate Sean Hingorani which ruined both of their races.

Venturini Motorsports had a terrible finish, but it wasn't by chance. With eight laps to go in the race, Hingorani got back at Thompson for an altercation that occurred when the two were competing for the lead.

Former NASCAR ARCA Menards driver Bob Schacht spoke to Mark Kistle on the final lap incident between the two teammates. He said:

"Kid's an idiot. I mean, I got into the grass there little bit... I stayed on the inside there. He didn't waste any time there, he just run up on me and spun me around."

When asked if he has spoken to Hingorani, he said:

"Nah, I'm old school, I'll get him...But it'll be big. Just gonna spin him out, wreck him."

Thompson pulled Hingorani wide on the exit of Turn 13 with eight laps remaining after the two collided multiple times. As a result, the No. 15 car's driver spun out of contention, and Hingorani skidded into the grass.

Tyler Ankrum, who was thrown into the sand trap early in the race, went on to win the race. His Venturini Motorsports counterparts, though, wrecked all hopes they had of challenging for first place.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to race in NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has participated in one Xfinity Series race every year since ending his full-time career in 2017, with sponsorship from Unilever's Hellmann's brand.

Earnhardt will compete in NASCAR on some level for the 28th consecutive season in 2023. It will be the 49th consecutive season with an Earnhardt racing in the sport, as Jeffrey Earnhardt races for Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series.

JR Motorsports and longstanding sponsor Bass Pro Shops announced a renewed and extended collaboration just before the end of the 2022 season. They confirmed Earnhardt will drive one race in 2023 with sponsorship.

Earnhardt's starting location was not announced at the time of the announcement, and there was no schedule for an official confirmation. It was recently announced that Earnhardt will compete in the race on Saturday, October 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

