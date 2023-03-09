Kimi Raikkonen set to return to NASCAR with Trackhouse Racing's PROJECT91

Trackhouse Racing announced on Wednesday (March 9) that the former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen will join their PROJECT91 program for the second time. The Finnish F1 great will drive the #91 Onx/iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26, 2023.

Trackhouse Racing selected Raikkonen to take the wheel for the PROJECT91 car last year at Watkins Glen International, where he finished 37th after being involved in an accident.

The organization has created the PROJECT91 program with an aim to showcase the talent of racing drivers from all around the globe. It also gives them a chance to race at the highest level of NASCAR.

In a statement, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks talked about the time when he announced Kimi Raikkonen's name last year. Marks said he was an international superstar and had been in the scheme of things when he created PROJECT91.

“When we announced Kimi last year, I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created Project 91. I think you saw the fan reception across the world, and Kimi’s performance in the car was proof of the concept.”

The F1 legend will take the field at COTA along with teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Kimi Raikkonen spoke about his NASCAR return with Trackhouse Racing

Unlike Watkins Glen International, Kimi Raikkonen knows the COTA track very well as he raced eight times on the 3.41-mile Texas circuit during his F1 career. He also scored one victory there for Ferrari in 2018.

In a statement released by the team, the retired F1 driver said he had a great time when he drove the PROJECT91 car last year. His second Cup appearance will come at a track where he has a level of familiarity and success.

Speaking about his NASCAR return, Raikkonen said:

“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR. There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful. The competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with, so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can.”

According to Trackhouse Racing, Kimi Raikkonen will again visit the shops in the days before the main event, but no tests are scheduled prior to the COTA race.

Darian Grubb, the winner of 23 NASCAR Cup Series races and the 2011 Cup champion with Tony Stewart, will lead the #91 team for the second time as crew chief.

