"Kinda hoping for those windshields to come out" - Austin Dillon reveals what changes he wants to see in future NASCAR dirt races

Austin Dillon and his team, Richard Childress Racing, are set for the second edition of the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ahead of the event, Dillon spoke about the changes he hopes to see in future dirt races.

During an interview with FOX Sports, Dillon expressed his desire to remove windshields and went on to say:

“I was kind of hoping for the windshields to come out So we could keep the track a little tacky. Unfortunately, I think we kind of got to work on that too late. Moving forward, we needed to figure out a way that we could put those bars in, protect the driver's hands, and then there was a lot of shadow written. I mean, I think it was a close consideration.”

He continued:

“We're just too late in the game to kind of make that call, but hopefully following up, if we do another dirt race that we can pop those windshields out, it’s not hard for us to Weld bars in and make some kind of cover for our hands and feel comfortable about what could happen.”

NASCAR chose to keep the windshield because it did not have enough time to check the screens to be confident in their safety.

Austin Dillon’s finishes in the previous Cup Series races of the 2022 season

Driving the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Dillon secured a career-best third-place finish at last week’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The 31-year-old has recorded four top-10 finishes so far this season.

His season has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, Ruoff Mortgage 500, and Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

His best performance came at the WISE Power 400, where he finished second.

The North California native continued his momentum, finishing tenth in the next two races at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and the Toyota Owners 400.

The driver No. 3 Chevrolet has not won any races so far this season. Hopefully, he will win his first race at the Bristol Motor Speedway when the green-flag drops on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

