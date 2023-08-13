Knoxville Nationals: Full results of the race as Kyle Larson emerges victorious at Knoxville Raceway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2023 18:14 IST
Kyle Larson celebrating Knoxville Nationals victory
The 2023 Knoxville Nationals is finally done and dusted. One of the most exciting races of the 2023 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series took place at the half-mile dirt track of Knoxville Raceway on Saturday (August 12), with a total of 24 drivers.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports won his second Knoxville Nationals title in a dominant fashion at the 0.5-mile dirt track.

Larson led all 50 laps and held off a challenge of David Gravel in the closing laps to take the checkered flag. After winning the most prestigious Sprint Car event of the year, Larson was awarded with the prize money of $185,000. His first Knoxville Nationals win came in 2021 and his most recent victory makes him the eighth driver to win multiple Knoxville titles.

Speaking about his dominating Knoxville Nationals victory in front of a packed house at Knoxville Raceway after the race, Kyle Larson said as quoted by desmoinesregister.com:

"This is my favorite week of the year. All year long, this is what I think about. The track goes through a big transition there in the first 25 (laps). We pounded the bottom for a while. I caught traffic, and the top was still kind of dirty. The middle wasn't quite there,"

Meanwhile, David Gravel charged from 22nd to a runner-up finish, followed by Donny Schatz, Gio Scelzi, and Carson Macedo in the top five. Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Buddy Kofoid, Kerry Madsen, and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 Knoxville Nationals final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR's 2023 Knoxville Nationals on the half-mile dirt track of Knoxville Raceway:

  1. #57 - Kyle Larson
  2. #2 - David Gravel
  3. #15 - Donny Schatz
  4. #18 - Gio Scelzi
  5. #41 - Carson Macedo
  6. #49 - Brad Sweet
  7. #24 - Rico Abreu
  8. #83jr - Buddy Kofoid
  9. #55 - Kerry Madsen
  10. #17 - Sheldon Haudenschild
  11. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  12. #14 - Corey Day
  13. #2KS - Chase Randall
  14. #21 - Brian Brown
  15. #4 - Ian Madsen
  16. #8 - Aaron Reutzel
  17. #3J - Dusty Zomer
  18. #9 - Parker Price-Miller
  19. #13 - Justin Peck
  20. #7BC - Anthony Macri
  21. #2M - Davey Heskin
  22. #10 - Scott Bogucki
  23. #1S - Logan Schuchart
  24. #39 - Hunter Schuerenberg

Catch the 2023 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series drivers next at the Jackson Motorplex from August from 17-19.

