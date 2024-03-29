Kris Wright returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Tricon Garage starting Texas Motor Speedway

Kris Wright is set to compete in NASCAR's third-tier series, running select races for race-winning organization Tricon Garage in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season, the team announced on Friday (March 29).

Wright, who currently competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, will drive the Tricon Garage’s #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in two events, with a sponsorship backing from the organization's long-time supporter, FNB Corporation.

The 29-year-old driver will make his first truck start of the 2024 season in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12, followed by the CRC Brakleen 175 at his home track of Pocono Raceway on July 12.

Tricon Garage announced the news in a post on X, with a caption:

“Adding another to the No. 1 truck lineup. Kris Wright will join TRICON for a pair of races at Texas and Pocono!”

Several drivers have been used behind the wheel of the #1 Tricon Garage this season, including Toni Breidinger, Colby Howard, Christopher Bell, William Sawalich, Jack Hawksworth, and Brenden Queen.

Kris Wright elated about making his NASCAR Truck Series return

The ARCA Menards Series driver is happy to return to the NASCAR Truck Series with Tricon Garage. He is seeing it as an opportunity and looking forward to showcasing his skills and potential as a driver.

Wright said in a statement:

“I’m very excited and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to drive for one of the top-tier NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams, paired with Toyota Racing. I’m looking forward to hitting the track with TRICON and seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Kris Wright has made more than 40 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, with a career-best finish of P12 on two occasions at Daytona International Speedway in 2021 and Texas Motor Speedway in 2023. He made 11 appearances last season, scoring three top-20s.

Coming to his performance in the ARCA Menards Series this season, Wright has had a mediocre season so far. Driving the #15 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, he finished P38 and P12 in the first two races so far. He currently stands in 19th place in the series point table.

Wright will look to secure his first top-10 result when he makes his return to the series.