Kubota to continue sponsoring Trackhouse Racing NASCAR cars though 2025 season

Trackhouse Racing on Thursday has announced that Kubota Tractor Corporation has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team as part of a multi-year deal.

Kubota, the iconic tractor brand will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Ross Chastain’s #1 car and Daniel Saurez’s #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in 2024 and 2025 season. As a part of extension, Kubota will remain as the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing.

In a statement, the Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects, Todd Stucke spoke about its extension with Justin Marks' co-owned team and said:

“After the thrilling ride we’ve been on with Ross (Chastain), Daniel (Suárez), and the Trackhouse Racing team over the last two seasons, it was an easy decision to keep it rolling for another two. The Trackhouse team has been an outstanding partner and we’re proud they’ll continue representing our brand across Kubota Country, both on and off the track.”

Kubota will be featured on Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in seven race markets in the 2024 season, starting with Phoenix Raceway and followed by Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“They’re heavily involved in agriculture” – Trackhouse Racing drivers on extension with Kubota

As part of the contract extension, Kubota will continue to use the partnership to provide support for the farmers' veterans. Every time Ross Chastain scores a top-10 finish with orange and black paint scheme on his #1 Chevy, the company will donate $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

Ross Chastin has carried the Kubota paint scheme in five races so far this season and his best finish with the brand as a primary sponsor was third at Fontana.

In a press release, Chastain, who is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, feels the partnership with Kubota is a natural one for him.

Chastain said:

“One of the awesome things about partnering with Kubota is they’re heavily involved in agriculture and it’s an authentic relationship. I feel at home when I’m meeting with employees and customers who are connected to Kubota and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Daniel Suarez, who finished eighth in the #99 Kubota Chevrolet last week at Texas Motor Speedway, is also excited to continue partnership with them.

Suarez said:

“It’s great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team. I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship.”

Catch The House in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.