Kurt Busch is 'certainly one of the most talented of drivers', says NASCAR Hall of Famer

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is arguably one of the most recognizable stock car racing drivers on the schedule. The 43-year-old has been competing in NASCAR’s top series since 2000, making him one of the most experienced drivers on the NASCAR schedule. In his 23-year-long illustrative career, Busch has won races with five different teams and four different manufacturers.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett was recently on NBC's podcast and praised Kyle Busch after he won the 34th race of his career at Kansas Speedway. Praising Busch, Jarrett said that he is one of the most talented drivers, and his driving skills and understanding of situations to win big races in big moments makes him one of the greatest stock car racing drivers.

Jarrett said:

“He’s certainly one of the most talented of drivers, just sheer driving ability and the talent and the understanding of what it takes to win big races in big moments and to do it with a lot of these teams that hadn’t won in situations like that.”

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch #TeamToyota Great race for the @MonsterEnergy @ToyotaRacing Camry TRD! Felt great to win a stage and compete for a chance to win! Onward and upward @23XIRacing … Props to boss man DH11 @dennyhamlin for running like an offensive lineman against Chastain Great race for the @MonsterEnergy @ToyotaRacing Camry TRD! Felt great to win a stage and compete for a chance to win! Onward and upward @23XIRacing … Props to boss man DH11 @dennyhamlin for running like an offensive lineman against Chastain 😳 #TeamToyota https://t.co/GVdDM6xlXy

Speaking about Busch’s Kansas win, Jarrett said that his win with the Next Gen car at 23XI Racing was completely different compared to Bubba Wallace Jr.'s win at Talladega.

Jarrett said:

“I know that 23XI got their win last year with Bubba at Talladega. This was a whole different scenario with the new car and adding a second team here. This was completely different.”

Kurt Busch has won 34 Cup races including 2017 Daytona 500, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 in his career. He joined Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's co-owned 23XI Racing team this season, driving the No.45 Toyota Camry.

“I think it says a lot about his career, the transformation of Kurt Busch”- Dale Jarrett

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Jarrett later shed light on Busch’s 23-year-long career. He said the 23XI Racing driver’s brash temperament and performance over the years have been talked about more than his career.

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch New venue calls for a class pic 📸 New venue calls for a class pic 📸 https://t.co/pchXrmacPQ

Jarrett said:

“I think it says a lot about his career, the transformation of Kurt Busch. I think it’s not just him. I think his brother’s a part of a group that I will put there, of athletes and competitors that that maybe have so much talent and success come their way at a young age and they don’t always do the right thing.”

Kurt Busch will be seen in action at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET.

