Kurt Busch drops 5-word reaction on the prestigious honor a day after NASCAR HOF induction

NASCAR recently announced the new members of the Hall of Fame class for 2026, featuring Kurt Busch, Harry Gant, and Ray Hendrick. Reflecting on the event, Busch shared an emotional clip and dropped a five-word reaction.

The former Cup Series champion began his NASCAR top-tier series journey with Roush Racing nearly 25 years ago. He then landed a full-time seat with the team in the second season. The 46-year-old retired driver switched multiple teams in his 23-year stint in the series. Busch also secured the 2004 Cup Series championship title, 34 wins, 161 top-five finishes, and 339 top-ten finishes in 776 starts.

In the clip, Kurt Busch was at the NASCAR building before the announcement. Also, the clip featured a snippet of 'The Teardown' podcast, where NASCAR analysts Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi praised Busch's achievements and claimed to vote for him.

The former 23XI Racing driver won his seat in the Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The announcer dramatically revealed his name, and Busch dropped a five-word caption to his induction:

"Still soaking in last night."

Kurt Busch also had a close relationship with his Roush Racing teammate Matt Kenseth during his stint. The duo frequently shared valuable insights for better results. The retired NASCAR driver spent only six season with the team, while Kenseth had a long run and competed in 13 full-time seasons.

"Son, you can get in as much trouble as you want": Kurt Busch recalled Jim Hunter's career-defying advice

During the post-Hall of Fame induction interview, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch recollected his memories with the late Jim Hunter and his career-defining advice.

Despite having a successful career, Busch also struggled sometimes, and he took NASCAR executive Jim Hunter's advice to overcome the challenges. Reflecting on the same, he told the stock car analyst Steven Taranto:

“I think the late Jim Hunter said it best to me once when I was in some trouble," the 46-year-old said for the former Landmark Award winner [01:50 onwards].

“He said, ‘Son, you can get in as much trouble as you want because you have that much talent to dig yourself out of these holes you keep putting yourself in. But wouldn’t it be better if you didn’t dig those holes and you could just stay on top, riding with your talent?’ So it took a lot of lessons, but this was a fun announcement, and can’t wait to tell more stories to everyone on what this sport has meant to me and how I’ll still be around,” he added.

NASCAR selected drivers from different eras for the Hall of Fame class of 2026. Harry Gant was from the modern era, and Ray Hendrick belonged to the pioneer era.

