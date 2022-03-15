Kurt Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 2022

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch had a top-five finish last Sunday to add to his otherwise under-the-radar 2022 season results. The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion finished eighth and thirteenth in his prior appearances at Fontana and Las Vegas respectively.

Busch's latest outing at the Pheonix Raceway proved that he still has his old charisma on track as he finished in the top-five. The result marked his first top-five finish for the team.

With four races done in the 2022 season, we approach the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The veteran sits towards the lower half of the odds table with +3500 odds of winning. Kyle Larson holds steady at the top of the table with +300 odds even after a weekend riddled with issues.

Kurt Busch delighted with top-five finish in Arizona

Kyle Busch expressed his delight at his most recent outing at the Pheonix Raceway in Ruoff Mortgage 500. The 43-year-old NASCAR veteran finished in fifth place at the 1-mile long oval and marked the first top-five he scored for 23XI Racing.

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch Final stop of the west coast swing treated us well. Thanks to @QuikTrip for riding with us! Final stop of the west coast swing treated us well. Thanks to @QuikTrip for riding with us! https://t.co/Uvl7w1Ng6m

In a post-race interview, the driver explained how he went about his business on track and said:

“It was surprising, and it was fun. I’m normally a sticker guy. I need sticker tires and this car reacted really well to scuffs today, so that’s good for our notebook at 23XI. The restarts – I was able to find the right spots to be.”

23XI Racing, co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, has a strong driver pairing. Kurt Busch, alongside Bubba Wallace Jr., brings youthful aggression mixed with experience to the team which will help in the long run. The team has high morale off of the weekend in Pheonix and will head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 this Sunday.

Edited by Anurag C