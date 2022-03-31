Kurt Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 2022

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch will be looking to bounce back into the top ten after an insignificant weekend in Austin, Texas.

The 43-year-old NASCAR veteran finished in 32nd place in the first road course race of 2022. Busch has had his best result of the season so far in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 where he cemented a solid third-place on the podium.

Busch's latest outing at the Circuit of the Americas was nothing to write home about as the 23XI Racing driver finished well outside the top 30.

The weekend was not particularly favorable for team 23XI Racing as his teammate Bubba Wallace Jr. failed to finish with a wheel coming off his car. The incident with Wallace Jr.'s car could entail serious penalties for the Michael Jordan-owned outfit.

With 6 races of the 2022 season already in the books, Kurt Busch approaches the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia with +5000 odds of winning.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch seem to be the favorites coming into the weekend with +900 and +950 odds of winning, respectively.

It remains to be seen if the crew at 23XI Racing can break their run of bad luck this Sunday.

Fans dig up interesting Kurt Busch statistic

Motor sport fans were quick to dig up interesting lesser known facts and statistics about their favorite genres of racing after last weekend. Last Sunday played host to the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix as well as the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

One fan tweeted about the No. 1 car winning in both series last Sunday, which has not happened since 2010. Kurt Busch and Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30th 2010, both driving with No. 2 on their cars.

See the tweet below:

The last time the same number won in both series was on May 30, 2010, when Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix and Kurt Busch won the Coca-Cola 600, both driving the #2 car. Last Sunday, the #1 car won in both Formula 1 and NASCAR.The last time the same number won in both series was on May 30, 2010, when Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix and Kurt Busch won the Coca-Cola 600, both driving the #2 car. https://t.co/rabfe8vvAf

Catch the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

