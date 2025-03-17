Kurt Busch’s girlfriend reacts to NASCAR star recreating Ross Chastain’s iconic Hail Melon move

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s girlfriend reacted to the 2004 NASCAR champion recreating Ross Chastain's iconic move. Kurt Busch uploaded a video of the same on his Instagram story and tagged Chastain, asking the Cup Series driver whether the recreation was any good.

Ad

Kurt Busch and his girlfriend Lyda Moore are on vacation as the duo shared pictures and videos from their getaways. The former NASCAR driver uploaded a video of himself performing the Wall Ride move, also known as Hail Menon on an indoor race track in kart-like racing cars.

Busch's girlfriend Lyda Moore sat alongside him in the car as the 46-year-old took the kart around a track in Japan. The NASCAR champion uploaded a video, asking Ross Chastain about the recreation. He shared the video on his story on March 17, 2025, as the caption read,

Ad

Trending

“Hey @rosschastain on a scale of 1 to 10 how did I do?”

In the said video, Busch could be heard saying 'he's going to Chastain it' before approaching the corner. Lyda Moore said “No”, yet her boyfriend went ahead and did it. After the corner, Busch's girlfriend could be heard saying,

“Don’t do that again, ever”.

Lyda Moore shared the same on her Instagram story as she could be heard screaming in the background of the video while her boyfriend tried the Hail Menon move. Moore reacted to the video with a caption that read:

Ad

“😂😂😂”.

Image credits: Instagram/@ligerlou

Ross Chastain performed the iconic wall ride move at the 2022 Cup Series race at Martinsville. It was the penultimate race of the season, and Chastain wasn't in a position to qualify for the championship 4. The 32-year-old decided to copy a move from video games and ride the outside wall in the final lap to gain 6 positions and qualify for the season finale.

Ad

“Of course we had to find another race track”: Kurt Busch shares latest pictures from his trip with girlfriend

Kurt Busch and Lyda Moore are on a trip as the duo shared pictures from the first leg of the trip, which was Australia. The former NASCAR driver uploaded pictures from the land down under on social media platform X. The pictures included a couple of selfies, the couple in scuba diving gear, and a picture of the great coral reefs of Australia. The tweet read,

Ad

“What a wonderful trip to Australia 🇦🇺 Lil bit of racing, lil bit of relaxation. @qualiaresort was a special spot to visit. Next stop Japan 🇯🇵 #qualia #hamiltonisland #vacation”

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the two took to the latest destination of their trip Japan, Kurt Busch shared pictures from the racetrack on the outskirts of Tokyo. It included photos from the indoor track, and the video of Busch riding the wall like Ross Chastain. The tweet read,

“Of course we had to find another race track. Outskirts of Tokyo in Yamato is a perfect slick track. The locals are pretty good. Then found a real Japanese hole in the wall for dinner w/ Lyda my travel buddy. #wanderlust #lovinglife”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The couple have been together for close to three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback