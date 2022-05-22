Kurt Busch's win at Kansas Speedway was a Grand Slam of sorts

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is the only active Cup Series driver to have won a Grand Slam. Busch achieved this feat after driving the No.45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing to Victory Lane last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The win marked Busch’s first win of the 2022 season, which makes him the 11th different to win this season. With a victory in Kansas, the driver has now scored victories for five different teams with four different manufacturers.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "The fact is Kurt Busch wins." - Denny Hamlin "The fact is Kurt Busch wins." - Denny Hamlin https://t.co/XbJ0QXq6QB

The Las Vegas native has won races with manufacturers like Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Toyota. Busch earned his first victory in 2002 in a Roush Racing Ford. In 2006, he moved to Team Penske, where he started winning in the No.2 Dodge.

Then, in 2014, he moved to Stewart-Haas Racing, where he claimed a few victories in his No.41 Chevrolet. He has now added 23XI Racing’s No.45 Toyota to the list of winning manufacturers, completing the Grand Slam.

Currently, teams can only align with three manufacturers, Chevy, Ford and Toyota, however, rumors are circulating about another manufacturer joining the sport in the coming years.

“Race like the GOAT”- Kurt Busch after winning his 34th Cup Series race

After winning the race, Kurt Busch admitted that the win was all about teamwork and thanked Toyota for helping the No.45 team. Busch, who claimed his first win with Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, said that he felt like he had to race and win like the GOAT.

During the post-race interview, the 43-year-old spoke about his execution and approach towards winning at Kansas Speedway. He said:

“It’s all about teamwork. I don’t do this alone. The way that Toyota’s helped us. This is our first win for the No. 45 car and with the Jordan Brand on the hood I felt like I had to win like the GOAT, race like the GOAT and I had to beat the Kyles. I beat both of them – the ‘Kyle and Kyle show’. This No. 45 car is a winner now!”

He continued by saying:

“It’s the most gratifying to work from the ground up with a brand-new car. Everybody at 23XI – this is for us. This is what the hard work is all about”

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch The 45 is special to so many people, including MJ and the Petty family. It is an honor to wheel the 45 and I know what this win means to them. We have made the 45 a winning number. Just what Adam wanted. The 45 is special to so many people, including MJ and the Petty family. It is an honor to wheel the 45 and I know what this win means to them. We have made the 45 a winning number. Just what Adam wanted. https://t.co/o1TaR9u7Z7

Kurt Busch will be seen in action at Texas Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race exhibition event on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

