NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race will take place on Sunday, May 22, at Texas Motor Speedway. The All-Star Open will start at 5:30 pm ET and the All-Star Race will start at 8:00 pm ET. Both the events will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

16 drivers will compete for the All-Star Open over 50 laps. The race is divided into three stages with the first two consisting of 20 laps each and the final stage with 10 laps. The winners of each stage will advance to the All-Star Race.

24 drivers will compete in the All-Star Race over 125 laps. The race is divided into four stages with the first three consisting of 25 laps each and the final stage with 50 laps.

There will be no driver or team points for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series event as this is an exhibition race. The drivers will compete on Sunday to win a huge cash prize of $1 million at the end of the night.

Sunday’s event will be the first race in Texas for the 2022 NASCAR season as well as for the Next Gen car.

Texas Motor Speedway hosted its first All-Star Open and All-Star Race in 2021 with the inaugural event being won by reigning Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson.

The 1.44-mile-long track features 20° of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 24° in turns 3 and 4.

The combined practice session for both the Open and All-Star races will be followed by separate qualifying races for a single-lap and single-car run.

After that, there will be an All-Star elimination bracket qualifying, which will start at 8:25 pm ET.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 20, 2022

4:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice

4:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

6:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice

6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

8:30 pm ET: SpeedyCash.com 200

Saturday, May 21, 2022

1:30 pm ET: SRS Distribution 250

7:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice (Combined Open & All-Star)

7:35 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying (Open)

7:55 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying (All-Star)

8:25 pm ET: Elimination bracket qualifying (All-Star)

Sunday, May 22, 2022

5:30 pm ET: All-Star Open

8:00 pm ET: All-Star Race

