NASCAR 2022: Entry list for All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is all set to host 24 NASCAR Cup Series drivers this weekend for the 2022 All-Star Race on Sunday. The upcoming weekend has plenty of racing action for fans to enjoy as the Xfinity Series also returns from a week of absence along with the Camping World Truck Series.

The main event on Sunday will see a slightly different format than usual due to the All-Star Race, which is a mid-season exhibition event. The drivers race to win a giant cash prize of $1 million that goes to the winner at the end of the 125 laps. No driver or team points are on offer this weekend, making the All-Star Race all about money, glory, and bragging rights.

The Race is divided into 4 stages, with the first three consisting of 25 laps each and 50 laps for the final stage. A total of 24 cars will be seen on the grid, with 20 being decided based on driver wins in a points race or a prior All-Star Race in 2021 or 2022. Cup Series champions are also eligible to take part in the race.

The All-Star Open decides three more eligible drivers for the main event from the three stage winners. A fourth driver will be voted in by the fans to compete in the main event, taking the final grid number to 24.

The 1.44-mile-long Texas Motor Speedway situated in the city of Fort Worth, Texas will see plenty of action over the course of the weekend as drivers battle it out on track. The track sports a maximum banking of 24° through turns three and four.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen eleven different winners from thirteen races so far, which should ensure the level of competition this weekend is higher than ever.

Full entry list for the NASCAR 2022: All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The complete list of the twenty drivers that are eligible for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is as follows:

#1 Ross Chastain

#2 Austin Cindric

#4 Kevin Harvick

#5 Kyle Larson

#6 Brad Keselowski

#9 Chase Elliott

#10 Aric Almirola

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#14 Chase Briscoe

#16 AJ Allmendinger

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#20 Christopher Bell

#22 Joey Logano

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#24 William Byron

#34 Michael McDowell

#45 Kurt Busch

#48 Alex Bowman

Catch the race go live from Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday at 08:00 pm ET on FS1.

Edited by Anurag C