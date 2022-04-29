NASCAR 2022 All-Star Race: Qualifying and race formats released for the NASCAR event at Texas Motor Speedway

On Thursday, NASCAR announced the qualifying and main event race formats for the NASCAR All-Star Race. It features four stages and 125 laps of on-track competition. The All-Star Race will take place on Sunday, May 22 for the second consecutive year at Texas Motor Speedway.

The major changes to the All-Star Race weekend come in the form of a four-round knockout qualifying format.

Qualifying will consist of two-rounds. The first round will see a single-car, one-lap format in reverse order for the current 2022 owner points.

The fastest eight qualifiers in the first round will transfer to the three-round, head-to-head elimination bracket. The elimination bracket will feature two cars staged temporarily on a side-by-side pit road near the end of the pit road.

At the sound of an alert, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop. At the drop of the jack, drivers will be free to exit their pit road (with no speed limit) onto the track.

The first car back to the start/finish line will advance to the next round until the final pole position is decided.

NASCAR All-Star Race format at Texas Motor Speedway

The All-Star Race will consist of four stages. The first three stages will compete over 25 laps and the final stage over 50 laps. The winner of the event will receive $1 million.

Stage 1: Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 2: Stage 2 winner starts second on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 3: Stage 3 winner starts third in the final stage.

Stage 4: If a natural caution occurs between laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no natural caution occurs between those laps, NASCAR will call for an All-Star competition caution.

There will be a special stage break called Pit Stop Competition between Stage 2 and 3 where each team must perform a four-tier stop.

The team with the shortest time on pit road (including pit in and pit out) will win the Pit Crew Award. Their driver will start the final stage in fourth position as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR All-Star Open format will be divided into three stages of 20 laps, 20 laps, and 10 laps. Each stage winner will head to the All-Star Race, along with the winner of the Fan Vote.

