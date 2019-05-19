×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Larson wins $1m NASCAR All-Star Race after qualifying in Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 May 2019, 08:12 IST
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson walked away with $1million after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

After two stages in the Monster Energy Open, it appeared Larson may not even have a chance to take a shot in the All-Star Race.

But thanks to a Stage 3 win, Larson earned his shot and took full advantage as crossed the finish line first ahead of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Larson has fallen on hard times this season as he has yet to win, with just one top-five finish. However, the 26-year-old's victory on Saturday more than makes up for it as he made up for some lost money.

"I didn't really have many plans [to spend the money]," Larson – who has not won a points race since 2017 – told FS1 after his run. "This whole day was up and down, you know from the B mainer in, to getting a little bit of damage having to repair the car.

"Had some great restarts there on the last few and [Kevin] Harvick gave me a heck of a push to get to the lead from the third row and that was huge, and then to get by the 18 to that final restart.

"And just had to kind of guess what he was going to do behind me and try to take his air away, the 18 surprised me how good he was, but man this is amazing."

Advertisement
NASCAR All-Star Race results: Kyle Larson wins $1 million after qualifying in Open
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Monster Energy Open results: William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson earn spots in All-Star Race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup for Monster Energy Open: Daniel Hemric wins pole
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Kansas: Brad Keselowski wins third race of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Jimmie Johnson wins pole after sweeping qualifying
RELATED STORY
NASCAR All-Star Race 2019: Qualifying drivers, TV schedule and format
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas: Kevin Harvick wins pole as Stewart-Haas Fords sweep first 4 positions
RELATED STORY
Rain postpones NASCAR race at Dover to Monday
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Rain postpones race to Monday
RELATED STORY
Daytona Speedweeks schedule: Race times, qualifying, TV, entry list
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us