Hailie Deegan's brother Haiden signs a multi-year deal with Yamaha and moves to 450 class

Hailie Deegan's brother, Haiden Deegan, has recently signed a new multi-year deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. It will put him in the premier 450 class in 2026, the team confirmed Thursday.The reigning 250SMX World Champion, who has been with the Yamaha program since 2021, will wrap up his career on the YZ250F this year before stepping up full-time to the YZ450F platform. His transition will begin after another 250SX title attempt under the 450 team banner during the Supercross season, before launching his rookie campaign in both Pro Motocross and the SMX World Championship Final next summer.The news was made official earlier on Thursday (August 7) via the team's social channels. Monster Energy's official X handle posted:&quot;IT'S OFFICIAL ✍️ Haiden Deegan has signed a 450 contract with #MonsterEnergy @StarRacingYam 🫡&quot;This was followed by a full team statement confirming the deal. The team also clarified that Haiden Deegan will remain with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, keeping him under the same umbrella he started amateur racing in.The 19-year-old Californian's path to this milestone is built on wins. After joining Yamaha's amateur program in late 2021, he's won multiple titles, including the 2023 and 2024 250SMX World Championships.Haiden Deegan (238) during the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Final. Source: GettyIn 2024, he secured the Pro Motocross 250MX Championship and the 2025 250SX West title. He now has 7 250SX wins, 12 250MX overall wins, and 3 SMX wins, with three rounds remaining in the current season.Reflecting on the deal, 450 team manager Rich Simmons added (via Supermotocross):&quot;We're looking forward to having Haiden on the 450 next summer and look to continue the success he's had in the 250 class.&quot;For Deegan himself, this marks the next big leap.&quot;I am pumped to re-sign with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The plan will be to race the 250 in Supercross, and then make the move to the 450 class for Motocross and SMX. I'm grateful for the opportunity and more fired up than ever. Let's keep grinding,&quot; said Haiden.In addition to what could be a third straight SMX title, Deegan holds a 45-point lead in the 250MX Championship and a 103-point lead in the SMX Combined Points. The 2025 season finale could see him end his 250-career on top. It would be the perfect cap to his time in the smaller class.As Haiden rises, Hailie Deegan finds her footing in open-wheel racingHaiden Deegan and Hailie Deegan at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Source: GettyWhile Haiden Deegan gears up for a full-time 450 campaign, his sister Hailie Deegan continues to build her legacy in open-wheel racing. The 24-year-old made her debut this year in the INDY NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports, after spending years in NASCAR.Hailie brings a diverse racing background. Before her Indy NXT debut, she competed in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series West, ARCA Menards Series, and made over 60 combined starts in both the NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.Her switch to open-wheel was considered both bold and surprising, but so far, it’s offered steady, if modest, returns.Hailie Deegan (38) during the IndyNXT by Firestone race at Gateway. Source: GettyAfter 10 races, Hailie Deegan sits 17th with 156 points. While she has yet to score a top-10 finish, the rookie year has been solid in terms of adaptation. Her best qualifying effort came at WWT Raceway, where she started 10th. The next test will come in the Grand Prix of Portland on August 8.Though the results aren't headline-grabbing yet, the move is already looking worthwhile. The transition away from NASCAR's ladder has allowed Hailie Deegan to test herself in a more technical series, while also stepping away from the weight of industry expectations that had followed her since her teens.Now, with Haiden moving into the top tier of motocross and SMX next year, both Deegans will begin 2026 in entirely new arenas. One in premier-class dirt, the other on the open-wheel road. It's a continuation of the legacy of their father, freestyle motocross legend Brian Deegan.