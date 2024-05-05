Kyle Busch “1000%” agrees with Kyle Larson’s idea to get rid of rear camera at the end of NASCAR vehicles 

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch has opined on the infamous in-car rearview camera, supporting the notion presented by Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson after his runner-up finish at the Dover Motor Speedway.

A few days back, Larson fought a tough battle for contention with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. However, the #5 Chevrolet driver couldn't find his way past the #11 Toyota Camry, as the former succumbed to repeated air-blocking maneuvers by the latter.

Post his Monster Mile run, Larson blamed the in-car rear-view cameras that made the tracking of the charging cars a piece of cake, making the affair of overtaking on the turns a cumbersome one.

When asked by Kyle Busch what he thinks about the situation, the RCR driver "1000%" agreed with the HMS driver. Moreover, the two-time Cup Series champion opined on removing the top mirror as well, with only the left mirror attached to the car for safety purposes.

Highlighting how the spotters' importance will be felt and race will be more challenging, Busch said (via Jeff Gluck on X):

"[Spotter] gives you a separation point. The camera or the mirror right now is zero separation. You can literally just watch the thing and just go (move to air block) instantly, right?"

Kyle Busch retaliates to critics with "trophies will always outweigh the number of candles" remark on his 39th birthday

On May 2, Kyle Busch turned 39 and received birthday wishes from the motorsports fraternity, including his crew, fellow racers, fans, his wife Samantha Busch, and several others. However, amid the congratulatory notes, some critics outlined the RCR driver's age as a NASCAR driver, to which the Las Vegas native had a fitting reply.

From his decades-long career, Busch has amassed 231 victories across all NASCAR series; the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series. Moreover, he has two Cup Series championships (2015 and 2019) in his arsenal, and is currently the top active driver in terms of Cup Series wins, totaling 63.

Furthermore, the current season has witnessed the #8 Toyota driver claim two top-5s, and four top-10s, in the Cup Series, whereas two wins, three top-10s, and three top-5s in the Truck Series.

Catering to the fuss around his age, Kyle Busch taunted the critics and said (via Autogear):

“I may be getting older, but at least the number of trophies will always outweigh the number of candles on my birthday cake. Thank you for the birthday wishes, guys!”

Busch is currently 11th in the Driver's Championship with 275 points to his name. He finished fourth in his most recent race at the Dover Speedway.