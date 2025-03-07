Kyle Busch bounces back from COTA heartbreak with a bold statement for his Phoenix rivals

On Thursday, March 6, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was on an interview with JaySki.com and shared a bold message for his competitors at Phoenix Raceway. Busch is back on track this year after the toughest season of his career in 2024.

He debuted in the Cup Series in 2004, driving the #84 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports before landing a full-time seat next season and staying with the team until 2007. Busch then moved to Joe Gibbs Racing, where he secured his two Cup Series championship titles in 2015 and 2019. In the 2023 season, he moved to Richard Childress Racing and has completed two seasons with the team.

Kyle Busch had a solid start in the 2025 season and emerged as a frontrunner in the last race. He led the race during the late stage and achieved his second top-10 finish this year. He has led 55 laps in his iconic #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and currently ranks fourth in the most laps-led standings.

Busch has a strong chance of winning the Shriners Children's 500 race at the Phoenix Raceway. He leads all the drivers in laps led at Phoenix (1,190) and has four pole positions with three wins.

Reflecting upon the same, Kyle Busch confidently issued a statement (via JaySki.com):

“I would like to think we’re ahead of the game there. We’re in a better spot or in a better position. We had some good hires over the offseason—some good engineers and some good people from other teams—to kind of up our performance. Anytime you do that and you chase good people, that’s what you’re going for, right? You’re going for the performance that they can bring to the table. So fresh ideas, different things, and whatnot."

The practice session for the 312-lap race will begin on Saturday, March 8, at 2:05 PM ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:10 PM ET. Amazon Prime will cover the event under their tie-up with the governing body.

“It won’t be long”: Kyle Busch sent a clear message for victory after his COTA finish

On Monday, March 3, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch opened up about his run in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Despite having a fast car, he couldn't end his winless streak. However, he remains confident enough that his victory is on the horizon.

Busch kicked off the 95-lap race on the road course from P8 and quickly took the lead. He led an astonishing 42 laps at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course. Despite his efforts, his former teammate Christopher Bell took home the wins. A late caution allowed Bell to close the gap, and with six laps to go, he overtook the RCR driver, ultimately crossing the finish line first.

Reflecting upon the same, Kyle Busch stated:

"Led the most laps and had the best car all day. #RowdyNation deserved that one. If we keep doing what we’re doing, it won’t be long."

The Richard Childress Racing driver finished the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix race at the Circuit of the Americas on March 2, 2025, in P5, earning 39 points.

