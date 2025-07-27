Kyle Busch breaks the silence after Richard Childress’ radio outburst over RCR’s performance at Dover: “There’s a plethora of issues”

Kyle Busch commented on Richard Childress's radio outburst at Dover and addressed Richard Childress Racing's (RCR) struggles over the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Ahead of Sunday's race in Speedway, Indiana, the two-time champion talked about issues his team is facing this season.Last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, when Busch finished the race in 11th place after fighting through traffic, Childress grabbed the team radio and said:&quot;Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.&quot;During a chat with CBS Sports' Steven Taranto at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Busch responded to Childress' comments, stating that he had been travelling all week. However, he speculated that team president Mike Verlander and Childress had held multiple meetings to address the struggles. &quot;I didn't have a whole lot of time to be at the race shop with anybody. … Verlander and Richard, I'm sure, had plenty of meetings with our engineering team and guys in order to try to go over a plan of, like, okay, what can we do? Where are we at? What’s next? What have we improved on? What else can we improve on? And where can we fill some of these gaps that we seem to be having when we go to these racetracks?&quot; Kyle Busch said.When asked about the follow-up after Childress' comments at Dover, Busch said that other teams are also facing the same issues. He said:&quot;So there's a it's not one thing there, there is a plethora of issues and it's not just RCR issues either.&quot;RCR has posted only two top‑five finishes so far this season. Busch has seven top‑10s, with two top‑5 results on road courses at COTA and Chicago. Meanwhile, Austin Dillon has struggled to find speed and consistency. He sits 28th in the championship standings with no wins this year. The No. 3 Chevy driver has tallied just three top‑10 finishes and no top‑5 results so far.&quot;There are guys that can certainly do it&quot; - Kyle Busch on drivers winning in their 40sKyle Busch is in the midst of the longest winless streak of his career. He has reached 74 races without a victory. This slump has put him on the playoff bubble and under increasing pressure to deliver a win before the season ends.Busch currently trails the playoff cut line by 39 points with just five regular‑season races remaining. The 40-year-old also commented on the growing cohort of veteran drivers during a media session at Indianapolis on Saturday, July 26.&quot;I guess Jeff (Gordon) did it, (Matt) Kenseth did it, Denny’s doing it, Truex (Martin Truex Jr.) did it. There's guys that can certainly do it,&quot; Kyle Busch said via Frontstretch (05:50 onwards).Busch qualified 12th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis on Saturday. He posted a lap time of 49.595 seconds in his No. 8 Chevrolet and will start just outside the fourth row in Sunday's race, which is expected to start at 2 p.m. ET.