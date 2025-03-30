Kyle Busch comes clean on potential retirement from NASCAR

After racing his son for the first time on Wednesday, questions about retirement seemed inevitable for Kyle Busch. The veteran NASCAR driver told FS1 he once considered calling it quits, but his focus right now is on bringing Richard Childress Racing back to victory lane.

Busch, 39, debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2005 with Hendrick Motorsports. The Las Vegas native won the championship in 2015 and 2019 before moving to RCR from the 2023 season. So far, he has only won three races in the No. 8 Chevrolet and holds a 63-race winless streak.

In a pre-race interview at Martinsville Speedway, Kyle Busch came clean on potential retirement from stock car racing.

"It was a consideration three years ago," Busch said. "You kind of work through those things and those thoughts, and where you want to be and what you want to do."

The 63-time Cup race winner added:

"But when you're still out here, being able to enjoy what you're doing, working with your team and continuing to try and improve RCR and improve the program, and get it to where we all wanted and put ourselves in victory lane, we're going to keep working at it."

Kyle Busch started the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway 12th. He beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon, who qualified in 18th for the first short track race of the year.

After six weeks into the 2025 Cup Series season, Busch's 21st full-time schedule, the Chevy driver has amassed one top-5 and three top-10s. His best finish was fifth place at Circuit of the Americas, where he battled Christopher Bell in the closing laps.

"Proud of Brex": Kyle Busch on racing against his son at Millbridge Speedway

Following his race against Brexton for the first time at Millbridge Speedway, Kyle Busch said he was proud of his nine-year-old son. The two-time NASCAR champ finished third in the #51 winged micro sprint car, while Brexton crossed the line in sixth driving the #18B car.

The senior Busch took to X to share his thoughts on the 20-lap, 600-cc Winged Micros race.

"Round☝🏻was for the old guys! I held off @brextonbusch long enough and was able to secure a third-place finish! Proud of Brex and what he was able to do in his first A-Class start at Millbridge, 6th! Thx to @SERVPRO and @LucasOil for their continuous support of our program!!" Busch wrote.

Kyle Busch, who started fifth ahead of his son in seventh in the A-Main, crossed the line in a photo finish with race winner Joey Robinson and Nathan Meendering. Brexton, meanwhile, lost fifth place after making contact with Kolson Nelson on the final restart.

The 39-year-old plans to share a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride with Brexton once his son turns 16. He would run the bigger tracks until his son turns 18 to meet the minimum age limit.

In a 2023 interview with Jason Stein on Cars and Culture, Busch hoped to see Brexton win a championship before retiring from the sport. (45:40 onwards)

