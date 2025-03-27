'Proud' dad Kyle Busch sends message to Brexton after showdown at Millbridge Speedway

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch had a memorable evening on March 26 when he raced against his son Brexton Busch for the first time. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was racing on the dirt track event at Millbridge Speedway and expressed his pride after the race.

Busch participated in the 600cc Winged Micro division, where he finished third as his son finished sixth. After the race, the senior Busch reflected on racing his son and analyzed the race. He shared a heartfelt post on X, captioned:

"Round☝🏻was for the old guys! I held off @brextonbusch long enough and was able to secure a third-place finish! Proud of Brex and what he was able to do in his first A-Class start at Millbridge, 6th! Thx to @SERVPRO and @LucasOil for their continuous support of our program!!"

Busch did not forget to thank the sponsors that made the race possible. The Cup Series racer drove the #51 Lucas Oil outlaw kart while his son raced in the #18B SERVPRO outlaw kart at the dirt track in North Carolina.

Brexton tailgated him during certain moments in the race, despite never actually overtaking his father. Busch acknowledged this, although he failed to keep a sight on him during the race:

"Yeah, it was pretty good. (I) was able to start in front of Brexton and stayed in front of them there for the whole race, but apparently, right on my tail tank. So, he was close, so, I didn't know. I had no visual, but I'll take his word for it."

The 20-lap race saw Kyle Busch start a position ahead of his son at sixth and maintain his lead throughout the race. Joey Robinson won the race in his #33 car after starting in pole and holding his lead to his first victory at Millbridge in four years of dirt racing.

Brexton Busch's bold response on overtaking his father Kyle Busch

Brexton was excited about the race despite finishing behind his father Kyle Busch, and remained all-smiles after his A-Class Outlaw Kart race debut. The 9-year-old was also close to overtaking him, but a caution paused the race, allowing Kyle to maintain the lead.

When asked about what he would have done if he got the chance, Brexton said:

"I probably would have gotten under him. And if he tried to come chop my nose off, I would have capped it in there."

While the response made Kyle Busch chuckle, he was quick to add that he would drift on the high line to stay ahead had Brexton got to the rear of #51. Staying at the bottom would pin Brexton to the line and make it easier for Kyle to defend. However, he was full of praise for his son coming up with such a competitive performance in his first race in the series.

Brexton's confidence shows he is likely to follow in his father's footsteps and continue to grow in the racing world.

